Giles family to help expand dog area at Moncus Park for larger pups

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Bob and Sandy Giles of Giles Automotive announced they have pledged funds to create a new area for larger dogs at Moncus Park in Lafayette, adding to an existing small dog park .

Sandy and Bob Giles

According to Moncus Park officials, “the area will feature an acre of fenced-in, off-leash play area for large dogs to enjoy. The addition will be adjacent but separate from the Giles Automotive Family Small Dog Park and will include many of the same amenities – benches, drinking fountains, and doggie waste receptacles. Both dog parks require an annual $10 permit to ensure the safety of all dogs and their owners by requiring that all dogs have been properly vaccinated and spayed or neutered.”

Pay it Forward with Sylvia Masters and Giles Automotive

A ribbon-cutting will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to noon, along with a pet adoption day. The public is invited to attend.

Sandy Giles is the vice-president of Acadiana Animal Aid’s board of directors. The Giles family and Acadiana Animal Aid have also partnered with the Pinhook Foundation to provide funding.

“Moncus Park is powered by people and without the help of local leaders and community members like Bob Giles and the Pinhook Foundation, we would not be able to provide such an incredible greenspace and its features for our community,” said Moncus Park Executive Director J.P. MacFadyen.

“Acadiana Animal Aid is thrilled about the new addition of the large dog park at Moncus Park,” said Acadiana Animal Aid Executive Director Jeanine Foucher. “So many of our dogs are adopted by Lafayette residents and to think they can spend time in this beautiful setting, socializing and playing with other dogs is incredibly exciting. This is such a wonderful addition to our vibrant community.”

