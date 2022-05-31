Maryland Terrapins Storm Field After Securing Historic NCAA Lacrosse Title (VIDEOS)

Maryland Men's Lacrosse lock in an undefeated season. Photo Credit: Maryland Men's Lacrosse Facebook photo

The University Of Maryland's Men's Lacrosse team tossed their helmets and stormed the field after a record-setting season that culminated on Memorial Day.

The Terrapins set an NCAA record for most wins without a loss after their 9-7 victory against Cornell, finishing the season undefeated at 18-0 and winning the NCAA Division 1 National Championship.

The win made them the first undefeated team since Virginia in 2006.

The 9-7 victory over Cornell at Rentschler Field made this the 47th National Championship for University of Maryland athletics.

This is the second NCAA victory for head coach, John Tillman. Five Terps players were also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team after the victory.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.