ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

No dates set for rail strikes while union talks continue

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RJnI_0fvqLTlV00
Financial News

Rail union leaders have held back from announcing strike dates while discussions continue.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union voted overwhelmingly last week to take industrial action over jobs, pay and conditions, threatening the biggest disruption to services since the industry was privatised.

However, RMT leaders decided on Tuesday not to press ahead with strike dates after it was revealed that talks have been taking place since the ballot result.

Our participation in the proposed discussions does not mean RMT has reached agreement with any of the train operating companies, Network Rail or with the Government’s current proposals

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Since the ballot results on 24th May, discussions have been taking place at industry-wide level under the auspices of the Rail Industry Recovery Group (RIRG) to create a framework and structure for negotiations on all issues in the dispute.

“RMT has today agreed to continue these discussions in order to create a framework for negotiations on all aspects of the dispute.

“The matter will be considered again by the RMT NEC (executive) on June 7 when we will consider how to develop our campaign, including the issue of setting dates for phases of industrial action.

“Our participation in the proposed discussions does not mean RMT has reached agreement with any of the train operating companies, Network Rail or with the Government’s current proposals.

“The union has the same position as it always has – to seek job security with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies; that any changes to structures, working practices, or conditions have to be agreed with our union, not imposed; and that our members deserve a negotiated pay increase that addresses the rising cost of living.

“RMT will continue to make active preparations for a sustained campaign of industrial action while discussions continue.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We welcome today’s announcement from the RMT and look forward to more talks over the next few days. We hope that with common sense and a willingness to compromise on both sides, we can find a solution and avoid damaging strike action.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “We welcome the RMT leadership’s decision to agree to our request to engage in meaningful discussions and hope they will lead to the union removing the uncertainty of strikes for our passengers and our colleagues.

“We ask the unions to work with us to realistically address the serious financial challenges our industry faces post-Covid, and make the changes we need to secure the future of the industry and deliver a fair pay deal for our people.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Lynch
Daily Mail

Rail strikes will last 'a very, very long time': Militant union baron Mick Lynch threatens to cripple Britain with walkouts lasting for MONTHS - and admits industrial action is on the table BEFORE negotiations have even begun

The leader of a rail union threatening to bring Britain's railways to a standstill in a summer of travel chaos has warned the strikes could last a 'very, very long time'. Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said industrial action could be imminent - raising fears over the delivery of goods on an already-stretched supply chain and knock-on effects for petrol and diesel prices.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strikes could last ‘very, very long time’, union boss warns

A union boss has said a looming rail strike could last for a “very, very long time” as travellers brace for disruption. Mick Lynch from the RMT, which represents rail workers, said he “can’t see a way” out of the strikes at the moment unless there is a “breakthrough”. His union members voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions last week. Fears have been raised staff walkouts could lead to much of the rail network being closed, affecting petrol and diesel supplies and the delivery of goods to shops.The industrial action is being considered from...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rmt#Nec
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Scotland v Ukraine: ScotRail adds late trains for Tartan Army

Extra train services have been laid on for football fans travelling home from Scotland's semi-final play-off match against Ukraine on Wednesday. ScotRail made the announcement hours after warning supporters travelling further than Glasgow city centre they were unlikely to get home by train. Critics described the move as a "U-turn......
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ministers ‘deeply unhappy’ over scenes at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport has admitted that mistakes were made after it was forced to warn passengers that some could miss flights due to lengthy queues.An urgent meeting will take place on Monday between Dublin Airport officials and junior minister Hildegarde Naughton to discuss the issue.Concern is growing ahead of the bank holiday weekend in several days’ time, as both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Transport asked for answers about the disorder at the airport.Dublin Airport had earlier warned of “significant queues” for passengers at the country’s main airport.Some travelling were told they could miss flights due to the extent of...
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy