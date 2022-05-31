Baker PD investigates two early morning ATM smash and grabs

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Baker police officers are investigating two separate ATM thefts that happened early Tuesday morning. Police are on the lookout for up to two suspects who stole two ATMs Tuesday morning. Both thefts happened on Main Street in Baker. The first theft happened at the Chevron at 2 a.m. and the second at Valero two hours later. The owner of the two gas stations said the suspect tried to get a third one but was unsuccessful.

