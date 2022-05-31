ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

Baker PD investigates two early morning ATM smash and grabs

By Stacie Richard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKER, La (BRPROUD) — Baker Police Department (BPD) is investigating two separate ATM thefts in Baker that happened early Tuesday morning. According to BPD,...

Travis Ferguson
2d ago

According to my opinion, from now on they ought to installing GPS devices in those ATMs so that they can quickly trace them. Plus those machines ought to be bolted down and secured better than they currently are

BR Police request help in identifying suspect accused of stealing nearly $2,500

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking the public for assistance in identifying a person suspected of theft. According to Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are in search of a suspect who used a victim’s cell phone to make a call and in the process, allegedly transferred nearly $2,500 from the victim’s bank account into another bank account.
Baker Police: ATM theft suspect seen driving pick-up truck

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Baker police officers are investigating two separate ATM thefts that happened early Tuesday morning. Police are on the lookout for up to two suspects who stole two ATMs Tuesday morning. Both thefts happened on Main Street in Baker. The first theft happened at the Chevron at 2 a.m. and the second at Valero two hours later. The owner of the two gas stations said the suspect tried to get a third one but was unsuccessful.
Dead person’s relatives arrested on identify theft charges

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after they were caught making unauthorized purchases from a deceased person’s bank account. The sheriff’s office says that they received identity theft and bank fraud complaints about the bank account of a recently deceased...
TPSO arrests ‘Cam Gang’ after months long drug investigation in Village East

TERREBONNE PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office completed a drugs and weapons investigation in Village East subdivision, after numerous of complaints from residents. TPSO confirms that eight people were arrested and two are still at large. On May 27, Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division completed several search...
TPSO: Suspect wanted in business burglary

Just before 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 29, deputies responded to Acorn Drive in Ponchatoula in reference to a report of a suspicious person attempting to steal a Polaris side-by-side from an empty business lot. As deputies arrived, they observed two white males later identified as 37-year-old Hilton Hollie of...
Ascension Parish man killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 30

GEISMAR, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigated a two vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Road in Ascension Parish late Wednesday night. The initial investigation revealed that 36-year-old Howard Evans was driving a 2020 Chevy Impala west on LA 30 at the same time a 2021 Freightliner tanker was driving east on LA 30. Evans crossed the centerline and struck the tanker head-on. After the impact, the Impala caught on fire.
Man arrested in shooting death of fiancee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with help from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of his fiancee. Investigators arrested Gerald Smith, 31, on Wednesday, June 1, in the death of his fiancee, Cathy Watson, 41....
Public Safety
He lost a leg in a texting-and-driving crash. Now a Jefferson Parish garbage worker is finding power in faith.

METAIRIE, La. — Patrick Kelly's week started on his usual garbage route. It will end in a hospital bed. But he's still smiling, happy to be alive. "You can walk into the hospital, see him smile, and you will fall in love with his teeth," Kelly's mother, Vera Kelly, told WDSU outside her son's hospital room at University Medical Center in New Orleans. "He has a lot to say about the God that saved him."
Prairieville man dies in Hwy. 30 crash in Ascension Parish

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 30 near Copperhead Road in Ascension Parish after 10:30 p.m. June 1. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Howard Evans of Prairieville. According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed that Evans was...
Livingston Parish Sheriff: Maurepas man arrested in drug bust

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 20-year-old Livingston Parish man has been taken into custody following a drug bust. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Hunter Melancon of Maurepas was arrested after he was suspected of playing a role in the distribution of street level narcotics in the parking lot of an area convenience store.
