Laurel County man arrested for allegedly head-butting woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Police in Laurel County are investigating an alleged verbal altercation that turned physical.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to a reported physical altercation on Johnson Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a verbal argument turned into an apparent physical assault. The male subject allegedly head-butted and kicked a female subject.

Deputies on the scene noticed a visible cut on the suspect’s head and multiple small markings on the female victim’s arms. They also determined the male subject was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The incident resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old London native Tajh O’Neal. He was charged with fourth-degree assault and charged on a Whitley District Court warrant for failure to appear in court.

O’Neal is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

