ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina teens targeted in rising number of ‘sextortion’ schemes, FBI Charlotte says

By Justyn Melrose
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0VtS_0fvqKL3Y00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — More and more teenagers in North Carolina are falling prey to “sextortion” schemes, according to FBI Charlotte.

On Tuesday, FBI Charlotte issued a warning alerting parents and guardians that the agency has seen a rise in the number of “sextortion” crimes across the country. The targets are usually between the ages of 14 and 17.

Adults pretending to be young girls coerce teenage boys to send sexual images and videos over social media. The culprits then threaten to post the photos or videos online unless the victim sends money.

So far in 2022, FBI Charlotte has received 29 reports of sextortion. Out of those 29 cases, 23 cases involved criminals demanding money from mostly male victims.

Latest Crime News

    Any young victims of sextortion are asked to tell a parent, teacher, caregiver or law enforcement. The FBI says that they understand that coming forward can be embarrassing but it can help investigators find the culprits and prevent countless others from being victimized.

    Culprits could face up to a life sentence for sextortion involving child sexual abuse material.

    “The FBI will not tolerate online predators targeting our children,” said FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge Robert R. Wells. “We will continue to work with our state and local partners to protect our children from sextortion crimes and hold these criminals accountable. This also highlights the importance of parents regularly engaging with their children regarding social media activity. Children must understand they cannot trust someone online who they’ve never met in person.”

    The FBI released the following tips to avoid cases like these:

    1. Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and
      passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to
      figure out a lot of information about you or your children.
    2. Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
    3. Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are
      not proof that a person is who they claim to be.
    4. Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to
      them on a different platform.
    5. Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.
    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    WNCT

    Charlotte woman arrested in death of 3-year-old son

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested outside of New York in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son in March, police said Wednesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives told WJZY that an off-duty officer was approached at a park on March 12 by a female who said her her child was […]
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Lootpress

    Mother charged after she allegedly drowned her son in a pond

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested outside of New York in connection with the death of her 3–year–old son in March, police said Wednesday. Charlotte–Mecklenburg Police detectives said in a news release that an off–duty officer was approached at a park on March 12 by a female who said her her child was unresponsive in the pond.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    North Carolina State
    Charlotte, NC
    Crime & Safety
    City
    Charlotte, NC
    WECT

    FBI warns public about increase in sextortion schemes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The FBI Charlotte office has issued a warning to parents and caregivers about an increase in sextortion schemes targeting teenage boys. The FBI reported teenage boys are being targeted through social media by adults posing as young girls on platforms such as games, apps, or social media.
    WNCT

    Mother’s march held in Greensboro to end gun violence

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Signs line the lawn of the governmental plaza in downtown Greensboro. It’s a memorial to victims of gun violence. They’ve been placed there by the group Mothers Against Gun Violence to bring awareness to an ongoing issue in the city. Some of the mothers of the victims came gathered Wednesday to help […]
    GREENSBORO, NC
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Fbi#Child Molestation#Sextortion#Violent Crime#Wghp
    WCNC

    State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

    RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Public Safety
    WSOC Charlotte

    Local school takes extra precautions for graduation after student accused of making threat

    CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte charter school is taking extra precautions for its graduation after police charged an 18-year-old student for one count of threatening mass violence at an educational property, according to arrest records. Records show Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Bradford Preparatory High School student Jacob Lawlor on Wednesday. According...
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    WFMY NEWS2

    1 killed, another injured, business damaged in Greensboro shooting

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Thursday. Greensboro police were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Officers found two victims. Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, was found shot to death. James Clyburn, 60, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
    GREENSBORO, NC
    WNCT

    WNCT

    24K+
    Followers
    15K+
    Post
    4M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WNCT 9 On Your Side

     https://wnct.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy