What's up dog? We mustard you a question: Do you like hot dogs? Where can you buy the top hot dogs in Upstate New York?. Let us be frank, hot dogs are a great summertime food. Sometimes you find yourself in a pickle when you don't want to fire up your own grill. That's the wurst when you want a hot dog, but don't know where to go.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO