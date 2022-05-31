ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Human fetus found inside Mississippi water treatment plant

By Natchez Democrat Staff
 2 days ago
Authorities say they have recovered a human fetus at a Mississippi industrial wastewater treatment plant.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the Adams County Sheriff’s Office called him to respond to what appeared to be a human fetus inside a drainage system at the Natchez industrial wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday morning.

“Upon my arrival, I noticed a fetus that appeared to be (16 weeks) gestational age laying in sewage,” Lee said.

Lee said he recovered the remains and contacted the Mississippi Crime Lab for autopsy and DNA samples, but they refused the case.

“The Adams County Sheriff was given the authorization to send the fetus to another lab for DNA and disposal,” Lee said. “My heart is broken. I pray for the people who disposed of this child the way they did.”

. ...
2d ago

"For DNA and disposal ". wtf??? they make it sound like the baby is some trash or motor oil. Did they really have to use the word "disposal".

Shawnasea Farrell
2d ago

Who here even knows what to do when you have a miscarriage? what do you do with the body? if you can even find it? most women sit on the toilet and wait for all the blood and stuff to pass, women use to bury the fetus in the yard with a rose bush, but isn't burying something like that illegal now? And most people don't have a yard now. like what's the answer here?

Tata
2d ago

It's what they do.... take away the rights, and just like a criminal who will find a gun regardless of laws. Abortions will be done in the most heinous means.

