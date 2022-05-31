ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To See The International Space Station Over Texas This Week

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There will be several different opportunities for you to get a glimpse of the International Space Station over Texas this week. NBC DFW reported that the station will be making nine passes over the state this week with the best viewing times being on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Weather permitting, Tuesday night (May 31) at 10:37 p.m. and Wednesday night (June 1) at 9:48 p.m. may be the best times for seeing it soar across the Texas skies .

If you haven't ever seen it pass over, it looks like a small white light moving much faster than anything else across the sky . The ISS is at an altitude of 254 miles and orbits the earth about every 90 minutes. It's moving at a whopping 17,500 mph.

Here are the remaining times you can see the ISS pass over Texas this week:

  • Tuesday, May 31st at 11:25 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 31st at 10:37 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 1st at 9:48 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 2nd at 9:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 2nd at 10:38 p.m.
  • Friday, June 3rd at 9:49 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 5th at 9:51 p.m.

Click here to get a specific ISS viewing forecast for your exact location.

