A longtime Westchester County bookstore will soon be listed for sale. The owner of Andersons Larchmont made the announcement on the store's Facebook page on Wednesday, June 1. "It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that Andersons Larchmont will be going on the market," the announcement reads. "As most of you are aware, Andersons has been a staple in the community for over 75 years and we are hoping that someone will want to take it over so that Larchmont will continue to have an independent bookstore."

LARCHMONT, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO