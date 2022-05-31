ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico man accused in woman’s killing caught in Arizona

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona.

Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Rosa Trujillo called 911 on May 23 when Gibson showed up outside her home in Lovington.

The dispatcher heard Trujillo yell that Gibson broke a window and had a gun. Then the sound of gunfire erupted with nearly a dozen rounds heard.

Authorities say Gibson called the victim’s parents and told them to check on the child because he had just killed Trujillo.

Miranda says Gibson drove into Arizona. State police there took over pursuing him. He crashed his car in Holbrook and surrendered after a brief standoff.

He will be transported back to New Mexico.

Gibson is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

It was not immediately known Tuesday if he had an attorney.

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

DASO: Honduran woman released after held hostage in Anthony, New Mexico mobile home

UPDATE: Doña Ana County officials say a Honduran woman was released from a mobile home after being held hostage for nearly a month and a half. Officials say they were working off a tip from her sister who called from Maryland, saying an unknown man was demanding $1,000 to release her sister. The Maryland woman The post DASO: Honduran woman released after held hostage in Anthony, New Mexico mobile home appeared first on KVIA.
ANTHONY, NM
12news.com

New Mexico man rams semi-truck into Arizona Walmart, police say it was intentional

NOGALES, Ariz. — The Nogales Police Department is investigating the events leading up to a New Mexico man driving a semi-truck into the front of a local Walmart. On Jun. 1 at around 3:20 a.m., Nogales police officers arrived at the Walmart on 100 West White Park Drive in reference to a semi-truck that, officials say, intentionally collided into the front of the building.
truecrimedaily

N.M. father fled to Arizona after allegedly killing woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter

LOVINGTON, N.M. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old father was arrested in Arizona after allegedly fatally shooting a 25-year-old woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter. According to KWES-TV, on May 23, shortly before 1 a.m., authorities responded to the 700 block of South 5th Street to a report of a domestic incident. At the scene, Rosa Elena Trujillo was reportedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed, but ultimately, Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene, KWES reports.
LOVINGTON, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Holbrook, AZ
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Lovington, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Holbrook, AZ
Crime & Safety
Yale Environment 360

The Vanishing Rio Grande: Warming Takes a Toll on a Legendary River

Hiking through the emerald green canopy of the bosque, or riverside cottonwood forest, near downtown Albuquerque, Tricia Snyder, an advocate for WildEarth Guardians, believes zero hour has arrived for the Rio Grande. Though the river this day is high and a rich chocolatey-red color, water levels are historically low and dropping precipitously. Experts predict the Rio Grande will dry up completely all the way to Albuquerque this summer for the first time since the 1980s.
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
KOAT 7

Game changing renovations to fighting wildfires in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Upgrades are coming to an Albuquerque tarmac that could change the game when it comes to combating wildfires. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich visited the Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base at Kirtland Air Force Base. It was given $15.5 million for renovations to the apron.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Ap#Kob Tv
The Associated Press

Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conspiracy that stretched across the continent and resulted in the murder of a Vermont man grew out of a financial dispute between the victim and one of the men now charged with arranging to have him killed, federal prosecutors say. In filings from federal...
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

New Mexico Democrats vie for attorney general in primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic voters are deciding on a nominee for New Mexico attorney general as state prosecutors contend with a surge in urban gun violence, outside claims to scarce water supplies and concerns about pollution, consumer protection and political extremism. Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raúl Torrez is...
cbs7.com

Six killed, four transported to hospitals after crash in Loving County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A two vehicle crash in Loving County Monday killed six people. Two were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Two others were transported to Medical Center Hospital. The crash happened 21 miles north of Mentone on CR 300 at road marker 652. The investigation revealed...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico police make several DWI arrests on Memorial Day weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement is working Memorial Day weekend to stop drunk drivers. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday there have been at least 64 DWI arrests statewide and those are only the ones already entered into the system. There were three parents among them accused of child abuse for allegedly driving drunk with their kids including […]
The Associated Press

Ex-court clerk in Georgia gets 12 years for stealing fines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia court clerk accused of stealing money from fines and fees his office collected was sentenced Thursday to more than 12 years in federal prison. A U.S. District Court judge in Columbus imposed the sentence for 64-year-old Willie Demps of neighboring Phenix City,...
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As one of the state’s newest industries, you might expect that cannabis businesses and the regulators surrounding them are bound to hit a rough patch or two as things roll out. More than one hundred retailers have now opened shops statewide, and meanwhile, the state’s regulating body is still navigating the […]
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

925K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy