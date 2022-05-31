Crowbar & Spirit Adrift announce summer tour

Anyone who has spent time in New Orleans knows why it is also known as The City That Care Forgot. Between the music and the food and the prevailing spirit of laissez les bons temps rouler, this special place below sea level is tailor-made for epicureans, bon vivants and second-liners. As narrator John Goodman points out at the beginning of Take Me to the River: New Orleans, its European roots, Caribbean and African influences evolved together, giving birth to jazz, funk, rock ’n’ roll, world music and bounce (the Crescent City’s own brand of hip-hop that emerged in the 1990s). All of these musical elements come together in this entertaining two-hour documentary, along with some history lessons about Congo Square, the Mardi Gras Indians, the brass band tradition, Preservation Hall and the birth of funk.

