Extended Expiration Dates for COVID-19 test

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Broome County Health Department has released information stating that the FDA has extended the expiration dates for at-home COVID-19 test kits. This means that certain tests can still be safely used past the date on the box.

If you have any of the tests below, you are encouraged to read the most recent authorization letter from the FDA and visit the manufacturer’s website for more information on expiration.

The health department wrote that expiration extensions are not unusual for medical devices like tests. Manufacturers continue to study the performance and

efficacy of tests after they have received authorization and report these findings to the FDA. In these cases, the FDA has agreed that the tests work to detect the COVID-19 virus for longer than the manufacturers originally expected.

Expiration extensions can only be issued by the FDA. You should only use a product after the expiration date on the box if the FDA has issued an extension. If you have tests that have been extended, draw a line through the old expiration date and write in the new one so you know when they are no longer safe to use. It is important to read the instructions and follow all usage and storage procedures specific to your test to ensure the accuracy of results and personal safety. For more information on proper use and storage, check here: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/use-and-store-home-covid-19-tests-properly-avoid-potential-harm-fda-safety-communication

Do not use expired tests. Dispose of the materials in regular garbage or recycling as appropriate. It is a good idea to open an expired test kit before disposal or clearly mark on the container that the contents are expired.

Broome County residents should report positive test results to our self-service case investigation system at www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus . You will be issued individualized isolation and release orders for your records. You can also use this system to receive advice on things like masking and quarantining after close contact with a case.

Tests with current expirations extensions:

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/157340/download

Website: https://ihealthlabs.com/pages/news#expiration

CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/158410/download

Website: https://accessbio.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/FDA-Extension-May-2022.pdf

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test and BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/155326/download

Manufacturer website: https://content.veeabb.com/1d09429b-8373-419f-8f1a-d28f9586863a/678e2269-44b7-4c6d-8fa9-0a55a40f30f7/678e2269-44b7-4c6d-8fa9-0a55a40f30f7_source__v.pdf

Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/157878/download

Website: https://flowflexcovid.com/flowflex-covid-19-antigen-home-test-new-shelf-life-extension/

SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/156889/download

Website: https://inbios.com/scov-2-ag-detect-self-test/

Please note that this information is current as of May 25, 2022. For additional EUA revisions and expiration extensions for over the counter antigen tests, please check the FDA website here: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/in-vitro-diagnostics-euas-antigen-diagnostic-tests-sars-cov-2

