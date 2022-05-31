ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Extended Expiration Dates for COVID-19 test

By -David Sorensen
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh2Qz_0fvqFmEK00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Broome County Health Department has released information stating that the FDA has extended the expiration dates for at-home COVID-19 test kits. This means that certain tests can still be safely used past the date on the box.

If you have any of the tests below, you are encouraged to read the most recent authorization letter from the FDA and visit the manufacturer’s website for more information on expiration.

The health department wrote that expiration extensions are not unusual for medical devices like tests. Manufacturers continue to study the performance and

efficacy of tests after they have received authorization and report these findings to the FDA. In these cases, the FDA has agreed that the tests work to detect the COVID-19 virus for longer than the manufacturers originally expected.

Expiration extensions can only be issued by the FDA. You should only use a product after the expiration date on the box if the FDA has issued an extension. If you have tests that have been extended, draw a line through the old expiration date and write in the new one so you know when they are no longer safe to use. It is important to read the instructions and follow all usage and storage procedures specific to your test to ensure the accuracy of results and personal safety. For more information on proper use and storage, check here: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/use-and-store-home-covid-19-tests-properly-avoid-potential-harm-fda-safety-communication

Do not use expired tests. Dispose of the materials in regular garbage or recycling as appropriate. It is a good idea to open an expired test kit before disposal or clearly mark on the container that the contents are expired.

Broome County residents should report positive test results to our self-service case investigation system at www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus . You will be issued individualized isolation and release orders for your records. You can also use this system to receive advice on things like masking and quarantining after close contact with a case.

Tests with current expirations extensions:

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/157340/download

Website: https://ihealthlabs.com/pages/news#expiration

CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/158410/download

Website: https://accessbio.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/FDA-Extension-May-2022.pdf

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test and BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/155326/download

Manufacturer website: https://content.veeabb.com/1d09429b-8373-419f-8f1a-d28f9586863a/678e2269-44b7-4c6d-8fa9-0a55a40f30f7/678e2269-44b7-4c6d-8fa9-0a55a40f30f7_source__v.pdf

Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/157878/download

Website: https://flowflexcovid.com/flowflex-covid-19-antigen-home-test-new-shelf-life-extension/

SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test

Letter: https://www.fda.gov/media/156889/download

Website: https://inbios.com/scov-2-ag-detect-self-test/

Please note that this information is current as of May 25, 2022. For additional EUA revisions and expiration extensions for over the counter antigen tests, please check the FDA website here: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/in-vitro-diagnostics-euas-antigen-diagnostic-tests-sars-cov-2

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Strawberry recall issued by the Food and Drug Administration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Food and Drug Administration has recalled a particular brand of strawberries: FreshKampo or HEB after reported cases of Hepatitis A in the U.S. and Canada. The batches identified by authorities were distributed between March 5 and April 25, but there is concern for anyone who may have frozen the berries, […]
ELMIRA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York state imposing strict guidelines to mitigate bird flu

Another virus is popping up across the nation, but this one impacts birds instead of people. Poultry farms across the state are doing everything they can to protect their flocks, as bird flu cases spread far and wide. It can come from anywhere: clothes, objects, particles of dirt, and even from birds flying overhead.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Health
Broome County, NY
Government
14850.com

May 31 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 21,889 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 129 more than on Friday, and a total of 1,907,168 tests conducted. The Health Department is also now reporting positive self-test results that have been submitted through their online portal. They say there are 23 new positive self-test results for a total of 2,976 submitted.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, June 2nd

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. 233 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 64 of them new. 45 people are currently in the hospital. The number of deaths is still 524.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Expiration Date#Covid#Wivt
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Gas Tax Suspended/ Broome’s Tax Capped

The flip of the calendar to June and the start of New York’s new budget cycle means the state’s 16-cents a gallon tax on gasoline is now suspended through December. According to Triple-A, the average price of gas May 31 in Binghamton was $4.884 a gallon for regular. Early in the morning of June 1, the listed price at some local stations had already been rolled back to $4.67.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM 18 News

Tioga County village to receive $1.5M for drinking water

GAINES TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County will receive more than $1,000,000 to improve the quality of drinking water in one village, Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday. Wolf announced the $1,512,520 grant as part of the State’s $8.4 million Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act. The money is intended to improve existing water and sewer systems […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
FL Radio Group

Village of Interlaken is Running Out of Water

Due to electrical service issues, the Village of Interlaken is currently running out of water due. All residents served by the Interlaken water system are requested by the Village of Interlaken and the Seneca County Health Department to conserve water. The situation is critical. The Village and the Health Department tell us they are doing everything they can at this time to ensure that there is an adequate supply of water for consumption and fire suppression, and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all those affected at this time.
INTERLAKEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

City of Binghamton Announces Multimillion-Dollar Infrastructure Plan

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham visited road workers in Binghamton West Side, where he announced the City's new infrastructure plan. According to Kraham, the 2022 infrastructure plan aims to upgrade streets that have been in need of repair. Kraham said he hopes the plan will foster growth in the City.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County student receives NY Farm Bureau scholarship

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Farm Bureau has named the recipients of the 2022 New York Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Two of the winners were from the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions. Each student that was named a winner received district-wide recognition and then competed for one of two statewide […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Heavy police, FBI presence in Bath overnight: reports

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The FBI confirmed a police presence in the Village of Bath overnight Wednesday but didn’t confirm the reasoning behind the response. Reports of a heavy police presence in Bath came into 18 News late in the evening on June 1. The presence reportedly involved New York State Police. Viewers told 18 […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County sets dates for property tax auction

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced its Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction will be held online from June 15 to June 22. The dates for the auction were approved by County Legislators on Monday. The County will be selling over 100 parcels of real estate from all over Steuben County, including Bath, Corning, […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy