Midday update: Man killed in possible gator attack

AVON PARK, Fla. - A man wanted for the murder of his 16-year-old cousin has been arrested more than a year later, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said. This comes after a news conference with the boy's family who pleaded with the public for help tracking down the suspect. Johntravious...
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - An argument between two men on the green at The Villages over golf etiquette led to one of them facing a battery charge, according to Sumter County deputies. Richard Randell, 77, entered a not guilty plea for his alleged crime against his 84-year-old friend, court documents...
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after a deadly crash on Interstate 75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 323 in Sumter County. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling southbound on I-75 in...
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after the body of an adult white male was discovered Wednesday night. The body was found in the 900 block of S. 20th Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say they do not suspect foul play at this moment. Detectives are working...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are looking for two women they say carried out a violent attack at a fast food restaurant. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies, two women entered a Steak and Shake near Tampa in April to complain about their order, when one of the women started punching a worker.
ORLANDO, Fla. - The mother of a 10-year-old police say shot and killed a woman in Orlando appeared in court on Wednesday, where the judge set her bond at $50,000. The girl is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Lakrisha Isaac, 31, is facing several...
TAMPA, Fla. - A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 21-year-old in a drunk driving crash is headed to prison as her family struggles to come to grips with her death. Pedro Aviles says his daughter Alexis was winning in life. The 21-year-old was close to getting her master’s degree in digital media from Otis College Art and Design, a private college in California.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It will be a bit longer before a woman accused of driving drunk and crashing into a state trooper protecting runners on the Sunshine Skyway will go to trial. Reports from two expert doctors concluded that Kristen Watts needs mental help and recommended she go to...
A man looking for Frisbees along a Florida lakeshore was found dead Tuesday in an incident police are investigating as a possible alligator attack, authorities said. The 47-year-old victim's identity was not immediately released after the incident at Taylor Lake in John S. Taylor Park, Largo police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in statements.
