Midday update: Man killed in possible gator attack

fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLargo police are investigating after a body was found...

www.fox13news.com

fox13news.com

Man’s body discovered in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after the body of an adult white male was discovered Wednesday night. The body was found in the 900 block of S. 20th Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say they do not suspect foul play at this moment. Detectives are working...
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Violent attack at Florida fast food restaurant

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are looking for two women they say carried out a violent attack at a fast food restaurant. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies, two women entered a Steak and Shake near Tampa in April to complain about their order, when one of the women started punching a worker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
italy-24.com

alligator leaps out, tears off his arm and kills him

The tragic death of an American street vendor found lifeless along the banks of a Florida park pond with his arm ripped off. Attacked by an alligator that suddenly popped out of the water e she ripped off his arm and left him a corpse ashore, is the tragic death of an American street vendor found lifeless along the shores of a lake with his arm ripped off. The terrifying scene discovered Tuesday in a Florida public park that serves as a habitat for alligators.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Family grieves loss of daughter as drunk driver guilty of killing her heads to prison

TAMPA, Fla. - A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 21-year-old in a drunk driving crash is headed to prison as her family struggles to come to grips with her death. Pedro Aviles says his daughter Alexis was winning in life. The 21-year-old was close to getting her master’s degree in digital media from Otis College Art and Design, a private college in California.
TAMPA, FL
NBC News

Man looking for Frisbees killed in suspected alligator attack at Florida park, police say

A man looking for Frisbees along a Florida lakeshore was found dead Tuesday in an incident police are investigating as a possible alligator attack, authorities said. The 47-year-old victim's identity was not immediately released after the incident at Taylor Lake in John S. Taylor Park, Largo police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in statements.
LARGO, FL

