In today’s FinTech news, Plaid and Mollie team up to help eCommerce merchants in Europe and the United Kingdom, while Slice raises $50 million in Series C funding. Data network Plaid is partnering with Dutch FinTech Mollie to make it easier for merchants across Europe and the U.K. to open online stores and receive payments. The partnership will enable Plaid’s open banking data network to directly link to Mollie’s platform. Initially, support is being extended to Mollie’s merchants in the U.K. Support for France and Germany is on tap.

