Boca Raton, FL

RayJay Lures FA from Morgan Stanley in Boca Raton

financialadvisoriq.com
 2 days ago

Raymond James says a financial advisor has joined its employee advisor channel from Morgan Stanley, where he had more than $464 million in client assets. Kevin Cooper has joined Raymond James &...

financialadvisoriq.com

Click10.com

Overheated housing markets could burn buyers

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A study released Tuesday by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University finds that 15 housing markets in the U.S., including one in Florida, are overvalued by 50 percent or more and poised for potential price corrections. Boise, Idaho, tops the list with...
BOCA RATON, FL
Daily Beast

This New Hotel Might Stop the Fort Lauderdale Shade

It looks, at a glance, like every white-and-glass tropical tower from Rio de Janeiro to South Florida, but a second look reveals something startling about the new Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, designed by Kobi Karp. It plows its way out of the oceanfront skyline here, its shape leaving no doubt as to its inspiration from the ships that dot the horizon. The feeling of being on a ship, or actually, of being anywhere other than Fort Lauderdale as you imagined it, is a central part of this truly fabulous new hotel’s experience which is the latest selection for our series on exciting new hotels, Room Key.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

Owner of well-known Florida restaurant dies

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nino Pernetti, the owner of Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables, died on Tuesday night, according to the mayor of Coral Gables. He was 76. Mayor Vince Lago, who described him as a “larger than life figure,” announced Wednesday that he had plans to rename the 300 block of Aragon “Nino’s Way” in his honor, according to News 6 partner WPLG.
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant hit with 32 violations, including ‘dead fly inside blue curaçao’ bottle, food temperature issues

A dead rodent tangled under the kitchen stove, a dead fly inside a bottle of liqueur and live flies on open bags of breading mix and sugar were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Jayne Malfitano

Jayne Malfitano has been with HomeSafe of Palm Beach County since the 1990s. Its Boca Raton facility houses and supports survivors of child abuse. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. From her desire to become a candy striper as a teenager, to earning a degree in sociology, to her long-standing role with HomeSafe of Palm Beach County, Jayne Malfitano of coastal Boca Raton has lived a life of caring for people in need.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Parkland buy the Heron Bay golf course? Here’s the latest amid plan for new homes and shops

After residents rallied against plans to build homes and shops on a golf course, they shared a sense of optimism that the city of Parkland may step in to buy the land. Now, city commissioners may meet as early as next week to hash out the details, including what the city may pay for part of the defunct golf course in Heron Bay, a neighborhood of million-dollar homes that spans across Parkland ...
PARKLAND, FL
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Developing Florida Condos: Penthouses $75 Million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – (Realty News Report) – South Flagler House, a twin-tower condominium development with homes priced at $10 million and up, is under development by Hines, the Houston-based global real estate company and the Frisbie Group. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, South Flagler House...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cltampa.com

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung is selling his Florida mansion

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung is hoping someone will sail away with his Florida house. Located at 17613 Circle Pond Ct., within the Boca Raton gated-community The Oaks, DeYoung purchased the 4,602-square-foot home in 2016 for $1.1 million. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home comes with a pool and spa, coffered ceilings,...
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: City seeks consultant for East Palmetto Park design

A FedEx driver leaves his truck along East Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton as he delivers a package to a business. The city plans to redesign the road from Federal Highway to Fifth Avenue for better function. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Boca Raton City Council members have voiced their...
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami New Times

Six Lessons From a Tour of Waste Management's Local Recycling Facility

At the Reuter Recycling Facility in Pembroke Pines, a large plant that smells vaguely of garbage, Waste Management gathers recyclable material from all over Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties. Within what's called the "tipping room," recycling trucks that pick up the contents of residents' blue bins from all across South...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hunters work to reduce iguana populations

Air rifle in hand, the hunter spotted his target on a tree branch over the shoreline some 30 yards south of the Briny Breezes marina. It’s the kind of shot Joshua Smith has made countless times in his four years as an iguana trapper with Nexus Nuisance Animal Services. But on this sunny May afternoon, his crafty target sensed danger.
BRINY BREEZES, FL

