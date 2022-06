Collier County officials will meet to discuss creating affordable housing for teachers, nurses, firefighters and government employees at a meeting Wednesday morning. They’re looking at bringing hundreds of new units to the area. It’s no question that finding affordable housing these days is a challenge: People who work in Collier County often commute more than 30 minutes one way to reach their jobs because housing costs are so high. Many people say their rent is going up by almost $600; according to Collier County officials, the costs are skyrocketing because the county is dealing with more demand than supply.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO