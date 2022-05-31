ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Prayer service scheduled for family killed in boat crash on the Wilmington River

By WTGS Staff
WTGS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Cavalry Day School has set up a prayer service in honor of members of the Leffler family who were killed in a boat crash. According to officials from The Cavalry Day School, the service will be held at 7 p.m. at the school's worship center...

fox28media.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Congratulations go to Robert and Florence (Wagner) Shaffery on the occasion of their 60th wedding anniversary. Married May 2,1962, the couple spent their first few years together where they grew up, in Newark, N.J. Together they raised two children, Doreen and Ken, in Branchburg, N.J., where they were active in...
MILTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Discarded cigarettes blamed for Middletown mobile home fire

Discarded cigarettes are being pointed to as the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home in Middletown Wednesday evening. Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to Willow Court in the Villagebrook Trailer Park where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, but all occupants had been able to safely escape.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Society
WBAL Radio

A child died after drowning over the Memorial Day weekend

The Cecil County Sheriff's office said a two-year-old boy died after he drowned in a swimming pool. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Kirk Road in Elkton where they found the boy unresponsive in the pool on Monday evening. The sheriff's office says an investigation is...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Son Of Couple That Died In Maryland Crash Gets Full Ride To Dream School

A glimpse of hope has come in the wake of a tragic loss for the two teens who lost their parents in a Bowie crash in late May, according to their viral fundraiser. The President of Hampton College has offered Kyle Savage Jr. a full ride to the institution this fall, shortly after a fundraiser created to support the boys' after the loss of parents Charlene and Kyle Savage went viral, states fundraiser creator Kester Irwin Hanley Crosse II in an update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#The Cavalry Day School
CBS Philly

Officials Investigating Fiery Crash That Killed 1 Person Outside New Jersey School For The Deaf In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery crash outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf in Mercer County has killed one person. Crews rushed to the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing Township around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the car crashed into a fence in front of the school and caught fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Pilot, Wife Walk Away From Small Plane Crash on Suburban Golf Course

A pilot and his wife were hurt, but survived, after a small plane crashed on a golf course in Wayne, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. The 70-year-old pilot and his wife were flying a small Cirrus 22 single engine plane from Fort Myers, Florida, enroute to Wings Field in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, with a stop for fuel in South Carolina.
WAYNE, PA
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Drowns On Memorial Day In Maryland

A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WDEL 1150AM

Newark looking to raise vandalism fines following recent park damage

A Newark City Councilman is proposing raising fines after a recent series of damage to various city parks. Councilman John Suchanec said he recently received a note from the city's Parks and Recreation Department and feels it's time to take action. "The message was basically the increase vandalism is really...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Pottstown’s Licensing And Inspections Flags 3 More Properties As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause Of House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators from the Pottstown Licensing and Inspections Department returned to the scene of last Thursday’s deadly house explosion on Wednesday. The cause of the blast is still not known. Officials are trying to determine the full extent of the damage. And residents are wondering if it could have been prevented. “I heard these loud explosions, the glass blew out,” next-door neighbor Tandra Rambert said. Rambert lived next door to the site of a deadly explosion that leveled a Pottstown home last Thursday night. “I was on my hands and knees and my son is running and I’m just telling him...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Can You Help Find Missing Chester County Teen?

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that 17-year-old Lila Rose Ramirez Gabr has been missing since May 28th, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM from the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. Authorities state that she may have boarded a Septa Bus at that time and location. She was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown explosion victims' family hires personal injury lawyer

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The family whose Pottstown home exploded last week, killing four children and their grandmother, has hired an attorney. Wapner Newman, a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm, said it will "fight for accountability" in the explosion Thursday night on Hale Street, and "secure justice" for the family. The...
NBC Philadelphia

Girl Nearly Drowns in Backyard Pool in Pine Hill, NJ

A 3-year-old girl is fighting for her life after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Pine Hill, New Jersey. Police responded to a home along the 100 block of West Branch Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday where they found the girl inside a backyard blowup pool. The girl was...
PINE HILL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy