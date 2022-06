CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The International African American Museum will officially open on January 21 of next year. “I am proud to have worked with our incredible team to get this museum to opening day. This museum will be a must-see space of courageous curiosity and authentic engagement with our nation’s history – with African American history,” said Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of the International African American Museum.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO