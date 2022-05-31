Police: Unlocked car leads to stolen car and credit cards

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say two 15-year-old males were detained on Sunday for stealing a car and credit cards from an unlocked vehicle.

According to officials, officers were patrolling the area of East Hemlock Street in Hazleton when they observed two individuals attempt to open the door to a vehicle.

Upon investigation, police say they detained the two individuals and discovered they had stolen a vehicle and various credit cards because the owner left the doors unlocked.

Police said the car and credit cards were recovered and returned to the owner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.