ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Man found dead in Rice County, deputies have 1 in custody

By Fox 9 Staff
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Rice County say they are investigating after a man...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Victim and suspect identified in Rice County homicide

MORRISTOWN, Minn. - A death in Rice County is now being called a homicide. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of 2nd Street SE in Morristown around 12:41 am on Tuesday. Deputies say they arrived to find Cody Vernon Kolstad, 33, outside a home and saying a person was badly injured inside.
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Killed, Man Critical After Head-On Crash In Ham Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Ham Lake. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at about 2:34 p.m. on Crosstown Boulevard Northeast near 173rd Avenue Northeast. The man was travelling westbound on Crosstown in a Ford Taurus when he “crossed the center line,” hitting an eastbound Chevy Malibu driven by the woman. She was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she later died. The man was flown to an area hospital, where he is fighting for his life. Neither victim has been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
HAM LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, MN
Morristown, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Rice County, MN
City
Rice, MN
Rice County, MN
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man fatally shot his housemate in the head

A man has been charged with fatally shooting his housemate in the head at their home in Morristown, Minnesota. The Rice County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the early Tuesday morning shooting as 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel. The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder.
MORRISTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Arrested, Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a “very active investigation” is underway after a man was found dead in Morristown early Tuesday. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. (credit: CBS) They met a resident who said another person was badly injured. Deputies then found a 41-year-old man dead. Another man was arrested. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Morristown is about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.
MORRISTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
winonaradio.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Fire Near Fremont

FREEMONT TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-Five area fire agencies responded to a blaze that broke out near Fremont Wednesday. The fire happened on 29,000 block of County Rd. 29. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported but several sheds were damaged by the flames. Lewiston fire led the...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
willmarradio.com

Man Dies In Golf Cart Crash At His Hennepin County Home

(Independence, MN) -- Authorities say an 82-year-old man died in a golf cart crash at his home in western Hennepin County. Norman Wenck died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital last week. Police say Wenck was driving the cart down some landscape steps when the vehicle rolled over and landed on top of him. Wenck served on the Independence Council for eight years ending in 2015.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Police ID Citizen Fatally Struck by Driver on Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge

The pedestrian killed by a car over the weekend has been identified as a 46-year-old male, according to St. Paul police. About 2:20 a.m. Saturday, an accident occurred on the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul, and Tony Smith-El, of Minneapolis, died at Hennepin Healthcare. According to authorities, the...
ccxmedia.org

Driver Flees Police After Crash in Maple Grove

Maple Grove police helped search for a driver Sunday night after police say the person crashed following a police chase. Police say the pursuit started in Orono after someone called 911 just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report a reckless driver. When Orono police found the vehicle, they say the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car — more than a dozen miles away — on the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 494 to Bass Lake Road.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis

Originally published May 29. Updated with information on suspect’s arrest. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona County Crash Injures Princeton Woman

HOMER, Minn. (KWNO)-A woman from Princeton, Minn. was injured following a crash in Winona County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Rebecca F. Mattison was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Homer when she left the roadway and entered the median. Authorities say Mattison’s vehicle spun back across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 and came to rest after striking a guard rail.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KARE

BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
fox9.com

Teenager with autism missing from Rochester, police say

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Rochester are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old with autism. The Rochester Police Department tweeted Wednesday that Caden Olson left his home in Southeastern Rochester on May 30 and hasn't been seen since. He is described as 5-foot-8 and...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy