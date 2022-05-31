Man found dead in Rice County, deputies have 1 in custody

MORRISTOWN, Minn. - A death in Rice County is now being called a homicide. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of 2nd Street SE in Morristown around 12:41 am on Tuesday. Deputies say they arrived to find Cody Vernon Kolstad, 33, outside a home and saying a person was badly injured inside.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Ham Lake.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at about 2:34 p.m. on Crosstown Boulevard Northeast near 173rd Avenue Northeast.
The man was travelling westbound on Crosstown in a Ford Taurus when he “crossed the center line,” hitting an eastbound Chevy Malibu driven by the woman. She was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she later died.
The man was flown to an area hospital, where he is fighting for his life.
Neither victim has been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
An in-home daycare provider in Hastings is facing assault charges after a 4-month-old child in her care suffered serious injuries consistent with abuse. This month, prosecutors in Dakota County charged Megan Karen Appert, 37, with one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault in connection with the infant's injuries.
A man has been charged with fatally shooting his housemate in the head at their home in Morristown, Minnesota. The Rice County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the early Tuesday morning shooting as 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel. The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Originally published on May 29
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
FREEMONT TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-Five area fire agencies responded to a blaze that broke out near Fremont Wednesday. The fire happened on 29,000 block of County Rd. 29. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported but several sheds were damaged by the flames. Lewiston fire led the...
MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man caught with a lot of guns and drugs is taking a plea deal. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree drug possession. Charges of first-degree drug sales and possession of a firearm as a violent felon were dismissed.
A man from Prior Lake died in an ATV crash last month at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club. The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on April 10 around 12:30 p.m. at the shooting and hunting club at 2920 220th Street in Spring Lake Township, south of Prior Lake.
(Independence, MN) -- Authorities say an 82-year-old man died in a golf cart crash at his home in western Hennepin County. Norman Wenck died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital last week. Police say Wenck was driving the cart down some landscape steps when the vehicle rolled over and landed on top of him. Wenck served on the Independence Council for eight years ending in 2015.
The pedestrian killed by a car over the weekend has been identified as a 46-year-old male, according to St. Paul police. About 2:20 a.m. Saturday, an accident occurred on the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul, and Tony Smith-El, of Minneapolis, died at Hennepin Healthcare. According to authorities, the...
Maple Grove police helped search for a driver Sunday night after police say the person crashed following a police chase. Police say the pursuit started in Orono after someone called 911 just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report a reckless driver. When Orono police found the vehicle, they say the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car — more than a dozen miles away — on the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 494 to Bass Lake Road.
Originally published May 29. Updated with information on suspect’s arrest.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.
The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside.
It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in...
HOMER, Minn. (KWNO)-A woman from Princeton, Minn. was injured following a crash in Winona County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Rebecca F. Mattison was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Homer when she left the roadway and entered the median. Authorities say Mattison’s vehicle spun back across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 61 and came to rest after striking a guard rail.
Search warrants filed in the Eli Hart murder investigation show officers released Hart's mother from a traffic stop and drove her home before opening the vehicle's trunk and finding Hart's body inside. Hart's mother, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler, is charged with murder and accused of shooting her 6-year-old son up to...
A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin when a car driver crossed the centerline and struck him head on the Wabasha Bridge connecting the two states. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a three-vehicle crash on the Wisconsin side of the Hwy. 25 bridge just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Rochester are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old with autism. The Rochester Police Department tweeted Wednesday that Caden Olson left his home in Southeastern Rochester on May 30 and hasn't been seen since. He is described as 5-foot-8 and...
