ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Insurance broker Acrisure touches $23 billion in valuation after latest funding

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Reuters) - Acrisure said on Tuesday it had raised $725 million in a fresh funding round led by a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, valuing the insurance brokerage at $23 billion.

The company has benefited from a jump in global commercial insurance premiums that rose 11% on average in the first quarter, according to broker Marsh, with the war in Ukraine worsening pressure on rates.

The Michigan-based company, which offers financial, cyber as well as asset and wealth management services to its customers in insurance, reinsurance and real estate services, has grown its revenue from $38 million to $3.5 billion in the last eight years.

Acrisure plans to use the latest funding, supported by certain clients of Guggenheim Investments and Oak Hill Advisors, to increase brand awareness and invest in human and technological infrastructure, according to a statement. bwnews.pr/3z8yubK

Founded in 2005, the company was valued at $17.5 billion, including debt, in March this year when it raised $3 billion. bwnews.pr/3GxAfRC

Chief Executive Officer Greg Williams with a consortium of minority investors bought Acrisure in a $2.9 billion deal from private equity firm Genstart Capital in November 2016. prn.to/38zXwFT

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Delighted Citigroup Chief Calls Buffett's Investment 'Wonderful'

The timing of Warren Buffett's recent investment in Citigroup Inc was not known in advance by the U.S. lender, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Tuesday. Fraser, speaking to reporters in Frankfurt during a trip to Europe, also said the bank didn't yet know whether it would keep its bank licenses in Russia, where it has been shrinking operations after the country sent troops into Ukraine.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Tesla Stock Down 47% from Highs as Investors Slash Valuation

Elon Musk officially dropped out of the $200 billion club. The move comes as Tesla's stock continues to plummet as a number of banks and analysts reconsider their lofty valuation of the automaker. Greg Martin, Co-Founder, Rainmaker Securities joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top Cannabis Companies By Revenue In May, Marijuana Stocks To Check Out As Earnings Season Fades

As another earnings season draws to a close, investors in cannabis stocks have gone through some trying times. Many companies within the space reported a sequential drop in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, including Charlotte's Web Holdings CWEB CWBHF, Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, Cresco Labs CL CRLBF, Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH PLNHF, TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF, which is doing business as The Parent Company, TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF, Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL, Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF and Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF to name a few.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Rose Township, MI
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

A recovering commercial aviation market and a renewed appetite for defense spending make Raytheon Technologies a buy. NextEra Energy has the stability and experience needed to sustain long-term growth. Since 1956, Emerson Electric has been rewarding shareholders with annual dividend raises. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans#Insurance Brokerage#Guggenheim Investments#Oak Hill#Bwnews Pr#3gxafrc#Genstart Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 9.75% to $5.85 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.7K, which is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $311.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
STOCKS
Reuters

Life Insurance Corp of India reports lower profit; declares dividend

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIFI.NS) reported a profit of 23.72 billion Indian rupees ($306 million) for the March quarter, down from 28.93 billion a year earlier. India's biggest insurer and largest domestic financial investor also announced a dividend of 1.50 rupees per share with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mexico's Pemex announces $2 billion debt refinancing with suppliers

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s heavily-indebted state oil company Pemex said on Tuesday it will cover $2 billion in debt with suppliers and contractors through a peer-to-peer refinancing program that will offer the firm’s 2029 global notes with a 8.75% coupon. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Chris Reese)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651 * Canada's current account surplus climbs to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2657 to the greenback, or 79.01 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651. Gains for the loonie came as world share markets rose and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, with investors betting on a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 1.8% at $117.17 a barrel as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.6% to $117.17 a barrel as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 2.825%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Billionaire Crypto Investor Predicts More Volatility in Coming Months

Galaxy Digital founder and cryptocurrency bull, Mike Novogratz, says we've got a bumpy economic ride ahead of us. During the most recent quarterly earnings call, the CEO of crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital stated that the digital asset space would see heightened volatility through the next few quarters. Despite the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy