Blair County Stabbing

There was a shooting in Port Matilda earlier this week. We are learning new details. Dylan Huberman joins us from Centre County with this information. This was the scene on East Mountain Road, just off of Interstate 322, around four Wednesday Afternoon with Capstone Lane a few hundred feet in the distance.
A traffic stop in Centre County on Tuesday lead to state police finding and seizing 6 and a half pounds of Cocaine. Troopers say the stop, happened on Interstate 80. Troopers say they spotted the car with extremely dark tinted windows driving East in Boggs Township. Charging documents show the...
The Lawrence Township Police are asking for your help in locating 2 inmates who walked off during work release Monday. These are the 2 men police are looking for. That’s Robert Lee Miller of Clearfield. And Donald White of Dubois. Police say the last time the men were seen...
Yesterday kicked off the 48th Southmont Jubilee in Cambria County. The festivities returned after being postponed the past 2 years due to the pandemic. The Jubilee runs through Saturday at the Jubilee Fairgrounds near State and Olive Streets. Organizers say there’s plenty of food, drinks, and amusement rides for everyone...
Tuesday marked the 133rd Anniversary of the Great Johnstown Flood. Where more than 2200 people died when the South Fork Dam broke sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water rushing into the city. A total of 4 square miles of the city was leveled by the 20 million tons...
The warmer weather has many people running to enjoy their time at the pool. But finding enough lifeguards to properly staff them is proving to be a challenge for some places. While some places are struggling to fill these chairs, Centre County pools don’t seem to have that problem.
In Centre County, the Primary vote recount is set for Wednesday. As Gary Sinderson reports a special review board is also being activated for the recount. Centre County Primary election recount scheduled for Wednesday. Centre County’s Election Director Tuesday saying the county’s vote recount begins 9 o’clock Wednesday Morning and...
And despite Centre County considered in the high range for covid cases organizers announcing the annual 4th Fest celebration will return to Medlar Field the home of the State College Spikes and Penn State Baseball in July. Entertainment includes the human cannonball, live music, kids activities and of course fireworks.
High school baseball and softball are nearing the end of their respected seasons. Many teams have won district titles and now await their fate in the State tournament. But that doesn’t mean our action from the diamond is any where close to being over. It’s opening night for several...
The school announced their 2022 game theme schedule. The White Out game will be played against Minnesota October 22nd for week 7. Then week 8 will be the Stripe Out game against Ohio State October 29th. That is 2 big back-to-back weeks on the gridiron for the Nittany Lions. Think...
