Winona County Crash Injures Princeton Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Ham Lake. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at about 2:34 p.m. on Crosstown Boulevard Northeast near 173rd Avenue Northeast. The man was travelling westbound on Crosstown in a Ford Taurus when he “crossed the center line,” hitting an eastbound Chevy Malibu driven by the woman. She was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she later died. The man was flown to an area hospital, where he is fighting for his life. Neither victim has been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

HAM LAKE, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO