ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate banking panel urges Wells Fargo to 'finally' fix problems

By Pete Schroeder
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(New throughout, adds details, background and excerpts from letter)

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday called on Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf to “finally” address weaknesses at the bank, including “governance, risk management, and hiring practices.”

In a letter to the CEO, Senator Sherrod Brown said the bank, which remains under a regulatory limit on its growth due to a large fake accounts scandal and other problems, has much more work to do to address its shortcomings.

“It is clear that Wells Fargo still has a long way to go to fix its governance and risk management before it should be allowed to grow in size,” he wrote. “It is unacceptable that after years of failed attempts, nothing seems to have improved.”

Brown added that he expects Scharf, who took over in 2019 and was tasked with steering the bank clear of past scandals, to testify at a hearing this year with large bank CEOs. Brown’s letter did not specify a date for that hearing.

Spokespeople for Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The No. 4 U.S. bank has operated under an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve since 2018, an unprecedented move taken by regulators in response to “widespread consumer abuses and other compliance breakdowns.” The bank has remained under scrutiny by Democrats in Congress. Some, like Senator Elizabeth Warren, have gone as far as to say the bank should be broken up. (Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Kanishka Singh and David Gregorio)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Top Biden adviser and former congressman resigns from White House post

Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, is resigning from his position Wednesday and will likely begin consulting for the Democratic National Committee heading into the midterm elections. Richmond represented Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District prior to joining the administration...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

MSNBC rips Biden for Taiwan gaffe: Sign of ‘bumbling foreign policy,’ ‘incompetence’

MSNBC opinion columnist Zeeshan Aleem blasted President Joe Biden Monday for his latest "bumbling" foreign policy gaffe on Taiwan. Aleem bashed the president's claim that the U.S. would "militarily intervene" if China invades Taiwan that the administration had to walk back, saying it’s part of a "troubling pattern" that could "unwittingly" signal to U.S. adversaries that the country "is more inclined toward war than it is." He also slammed Biden’s words for revealing "a lack of clarity born of incompetence or indiscipline rather than a deliberate decision" on his part.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Charles Scharf
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Politics Federal#Wells Fargo Co#The Federal Reserve#Democrats
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
SFGate

Biden, in rare Powell meeting, seeks to deflect inflation blame

President Joe Biden used a rare meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell to declare that he's respecting the central bank's independence - while simultaneously shifting responsibility for taming decades-high inflation ahead of the November midterms. Biden seized on the Oval Office session to argue that while fighting price increases...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Capital Sun

Congress clears $40B in Ukraine aid for Biden’s signature, but some in GOP balk

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators voted overwhelmingly Thursday to send President Joe Biden a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that will provide additional economic, humanitarian and military support to the country. Idaho’s Mike Crapo was one of 11 Republican U.S. senators to vote against the bill. The 86-11 vote marks the second time Congress cleared […] The post Congress clears $40B in Ukraine aid for Biden’s signature, but some in GOP balk appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The words Biden DID say

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy