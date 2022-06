A former teacher at Aquinas Academy in Greensburg claimed in a federal lawsuit Wednesday he was fired from his job last year because he is in a same-sex relationship. Kenneth Ference of Unity alleged in his lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg that Maureen Marsteller, the diocese’s superintendent of Catholic schools, informed him on Sept. 28, 2021, that he was fired from his sixth grade teaching job because he had a husband.

