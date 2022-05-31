Perquimans schools seek to ID gifted students

Perquimans County Schools officials are seeking ways to ensure they are identifying all academically gifted students.

Of particular concern is the small percentage of Black students in the school district who are identified as academically or intellectually gifted. Only 0.05 percent of Black students in the district have been identified as AIG, compared with 11 percent of white students.

The state average for Black students is 5 percent.

Perquimans is looking at adopting that percentage as a goal for Black students’ participation in the district’s AIG program.

In her presentation on AIG at the the Perquimans County Board of Education meeting last week, Chief Academic Officer Melissa Fields acknowledged that Perquimans is well below the state average in its percentage of African-American students identified as academically or intellectually gifted.

“It’s unacceptable,” Fields said. “We’ve got a long way to go.”

The district’s revised AIG plan is currently under consideration by the board.

Board member Matt Peeler said he believes there needs to be a way for a student to be identified as AIG based on the firm conviction of a teacher or a principal. He said if a teacher or principal insists that a child is gifted, then even if it doesn’t show up on paper the district needs to trust that official’s insight that the student qualifies for the AIG program.

Fields said recommendations for AIG participation can come from teachers, principals, parents or students, but the recommendation has to be followed-up with concrete criteria that identify the student as eligible.

“We still need concrete criteria,” Fields said.

Peeler pushed back, telling Fields that is “a bad way to run a railroad.”

Peeler also said he thought the goal for Black students’ participation should be 11 percent — on parity with the percentage for white students.

Perquimans County Board of Education Chairwoman Anne White defended the proposed goal of 5 percent. She said the school district is taking good steps to address the concern about low AIG participation by Black students.

“We aren’t closing our eyes,” White said. “We are starting with a real goal and a real plan.

Proposed plans for increasing participation by under-represented populations include offering multiple pathways to identification.

“Previous plan cycles included only one pathway to identification in each area and focused heavily on quantitative data for identification with strict guidelines that did not allow for flexibility if they demonstrated gifts in other ways,” the draft plan states. “The new pathways include a combination of quantitative and qualitative data sources. We believe that this flexibility in identification processes will allow more students to demonstrate giftedness while responding to the needs of under-represented populations.”

A second way of addressing the concern is increasing early intervention talent development opportunities.

“Previously, there were no specified criteria for inclusion in Talent Development groups in the primary grades, which sometimes caused gaps to increase between subgroups,” the plan states.

That has now changed, the plan continues, to include younger students.

“All K-3 students that score at least one grade level above on the universal screener will participate in talent development,” the plan states. “In addition, the top 10 percent of each subgroup will also be included in talent development opportunities. We believe participation in these activities can help level the playing field for under-represented students.”

A third strategy is expanding the screening process at all levels.

CogAT, a standard test of cognitive ability, previously has been administered to students in second grade. But many students’ scores in second grade may have reflected lack of exposure to early childhood programs rather than lack of talent, administrators have determined.

“Now we will be screening in fourth- and seventh-grade,” the draft plan states. “Providing additional opportunities for screening at a later date has the potential to identify a more diverse group of students.

“The AIG coordinators will screen the top 20 percent of each grade level, as well as the top 10 percent of each subgroup using various data sources,” the plan continues. “In addition, a parent or teacher may request additional screening at any time.”