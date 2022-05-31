ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Obituary: R. B. Floyd

By White River Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR. B. Floyd, age 85, departed this life on May 28, 2022, at his home in the presence of his family. He was born June 16, 1936, as the first child to Norman and Ora Edwards Floyd. He retired from Ark-La Gas and was...

Obituary: Shannah Lee Malone

Shannah Lee Malone, 25, of Batesville passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was born November 29, 1996, in Newport, Arkansas to Derek and Crystal Malone of Batesville. Shannah was a big-hearted, caring woman with a bright personality. She worked hard every day and was determined to make the life she wanted for herself. Shannah was strong and loved deeply and made an impression on the hearts of so many people. She loved picking wildflowers with her momma, collecting knives and singing music with her dad, canoeing with her sister, and wrestling with her brother. Among many other accomplishments, Shannah was on the BHS soccer team and was one of the starting five in the state soccer tournaments.
Obituary: Lynn Branscum Thomas

Lynn Branscum Thomas, 82, of Pleasant Plains, passed away on May 30, 2022. She was born March 23, 1940, in Salado, Arkansas to Hiram Wilson Branscum and Lucy Jenkins Branscum. Lynn was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Pleasant Plains; was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star’s Pleasant Plains Chapter where she served in numerous positions. She loved visiting with her family and friends and was very fond of flowers.
Obituary: Wilma Jane Cassista

Wilma Jane Cassista, 61 of Harrisburg departed this life on Wednesday ~ May 31, 2022, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born on April 15, 1961, in Paragould, Arkansas the daughter of Earl Clements and Wanda (Stringer) Vogensen. She was preceded in death by her father.
Obituary: Joy Rosella (Inman) Hodge

Joy Rosella (Inman) Hodge, 70, of Sulphur Rock passed away May 27, 2022. She was born April 27, 1952, in Batesville to Henry Inman and Addie Marie (Phillips) Inman. Joy loved God and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed being around her flowers, gardening and baking, especially Christmas candy, and making blackberry jelly. Joy also enjoyed spending time walking her dogs.
Obituary: Twanette Sinele Clark

Twanette Sinele Clark, 70, of Cabot, died Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born in Batesville, AR, on September 8, 1951, to G.H. Sinele and Mabel (Ford) Sinele. She was a graduate of Oil Trough High School and a student at Harding University in Searcy and Arkansas College (now Lyon College) in Batesville. Over the course of her life, she was an Assistant Editor at the Newport Daily Independent newspaper, a typographer at Diversitype in Little Rock, and a Copy Editor/Proofing Specialist and Publications Editor at CJRW in Little Rock.
Obituary: Anita Qualls

Anita Qualls, 77, of Batesville passed away May 27, 2022, at Batesville. She was born June 10, 1944, at Spring Mill to Edward and Anna Scarbrough. She was a homemaker and a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Anita enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, drawing, painting, traveling and riding horses.
Obituary: Lois Charline Lowry

Lois Charline Lowry, 83, of Harrisburg departed this life Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Woodbriar Nursing Home in Harrisburg, Arkansas. She was born October 1, 1938, in Parkin, AR the daughter of Clites and Rachel (Reynolds) Earl. She married Joseph “Joe” Lowry on June 20, 1953, and they enjoyed 59,...
100th birthday celebration planned for Josephine Raye Rogers

A 100th birthday celebration for Batesville’s Josephine Raye Rogers is planned for Sunday, June 12, at First United Methodist Church, 615 E. Main St. The event, hosted by her two children, Barbara and Rog, will be a casual drop-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ms. Josephine Raye Rogers...
Obituary: Irma Mae Roddy

Irma Mae Roddy, 63, of Newport departed this life on Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born in Fitzhugh on November 7, 1958, to Milton Roddy and Beonie Neal Stitt. Irma was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was always the life of the party and referred to herself as “The Roddy Dog”. She enjoyed singing and dancing, especially to Tina Turner songs. She also enjoyed a good competitive game of Spades.
Independence County Fair continues; pageantry results announced

The 101st annual Independence County Fair continues tonight at the fairgrounds in Batesville. Tuesday night’s pageantry events included the crowning of the new Miss Independence County, Katheryn Jones. Darcie Taylor was crowned Teen Miss Independence County. Wednesday night’s pageantry highlights included the Prize Baby Girl contest where Shiloh Greenfield...
Community Insurance completes merger with Crouch Insurance; Elam joins team

Community Insurance, a subsidiary of First Community Bank, has completed a merger with Crouch Insurance Agency and announced the addition of Nancy Elam. Elam (pictured), an individual health insurance manager, will be focused on helping clients meet their personalized insurance needs, Community Insurance said in a release announcing the merger.
Newark teenager reported missing

A Newark teenager has been missing since May 21, 2022, according to an incident report from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department. A Be On the Lookout and an entry in the Arkansas Crime Information Center for Aaron Medley (pictured), 17, were issued after his mother reported he had walked out of a 7th Street residence and entered a gold SUV which then departed.
Oxford man charged with felony internet stalking

An Oxford, Ark. man has been charged in Izard County Circuit Court with felony internet stalking. A media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Department said it was alerted in March by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division that Ricky Rushing, 21, was allegedly making inappropriate comments to a female under the age of 16 on a social media app.
Sheriff: Security at Independence County Fair to be strengthened

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says his department’s profile will be raised at this year’s Independence County Fair after being alerted of an alleged online threat made earlier this week. In a release posted on the department’s Facebook page, Stephens said deputies were contacted by a female subject...
