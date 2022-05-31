ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

17-year-old arrested in double murder of 2 teens at Dunwoody apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police say a 17-year-old boy shot and killed two teenagers in Dunwoody over Memorial Day weekend.

Police said the shooting happened at the LaCota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on May 29.

When officers arrived, they found two teenagers, 19-year-old Luis Veronica and 18-year-old Brian Veronica, who were both from Stone Mountain, shot to death in a car. It’s unclear if the two were related.

Alexis Hernandez, 17, has been arrested on two counts of murder.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should email Detective Robert Barrett at Robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or call him directly at 678-382-6934.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.dunwoodypolice.com or text via TIPSOFT program www.crimereports.com.

