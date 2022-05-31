17-year-old arrested in double murder of 2 teens at Dunwoody apartment complex

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police say a 17-year-old boy shot and killed two teenagers in Dunwoody over Memorial Day weekend.

Police said the shooting happened at the LaCota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on May 29.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found two teenagers, 19-year-old Luis Veronica and 18-year-old Brian Veronica, who were both from Stone Mountain, shot to death in a car. It’s unclear if the two were related.

Alexis Hernandez, 17, has been arrested on two counts of murder.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should email Detective Robert Barrett at Robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or call him directly at 678-382-6934.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.dunwoodypolice.com or text via TIPSOFT program www.crimereports.com.

SEE: Fire erupts at Nebraska chemical plant Officials are not sure what caused the fire, but several large propane bottles exploded in the building. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group