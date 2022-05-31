Obituary: Anita Qualls

Shannah Lee Malone, 25, of Batesville passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was born November 29, 1996, in Newport, Arkansas to Derek and Crystal Malone of Batesville. Shannah was a big-hearted, caring woman with a bright personality. She worked hard every day and was determined to make the life she wanted for herself. Shannah was strong and loved deeply and made an impression on the hearts of so many people. She loved picking wildflowers with her momma, collecting knives and singing music with her dad, canoeing with her sister, and wrestling with her brother. Among many other accomplishments, Shannah was on the BHS soccer team and was one of the starting five in the state soccer tournaments.

