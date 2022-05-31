ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Anita Qualls

By White River Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnita Qualls, 77, of Batesville passed away May 27, 2022, at Batesville. She was born June 10, 1944, at Spring Mill to Edward and Anna Scarbrough. She was a homemaker and a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Anita enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, drawing, painting, traveling and riding...

Obituary: Shannah Lee Malone

Shannah Lee Malone, 25, of Batesville passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was born November 29, 1996, in Newport, Arkansas to Derek and Crystal Malone of Batesville. Shannah was a big-hearted, caring woman with a bright personality. She worked hard every day and was determined to make the life she wanted for herself. Shannah was strong and loved deeply and made an impression on the hearts of so many people. She loved picking wildflowers with her momma, collecting knives and singing music with her dad, canoeing with her sister, and wrestling with her brother. Among many other accomplishments, Shannah was on the BHS soccer team and was one of the starting five in the state soccer tournaments.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Roy Lee Shaw

Roy Lee Shaw, 92, of Cave City passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born October 5, 1929, in Newark, Arkansas to James William Shaw and Elsie Elizabeth Decker Shaw. Roy was a member of New Prospect Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War, as well as being stationed in Japan. He was a member of the Gainsboro Masonic Lodge #258. Roy was a very plain-spoken man, He enjoyed bird hunting and playing baseball, and he was an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.
CAVE CITY, AR
Obituary: Lynn Branscum Thomas

Lynn Branscum Thomas, 82, of Pleasant Plains, passed away on May 30, 2022. She was born March 23, 1940, in Salado, Arkansas to Hiram Wilson Branscum and Lucy Jenkins Branscum. Lynn was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Pleasant Plains; was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star’s Pleasant Plains Chapter where she served in numerous positions. She loved visiting with her family and friends and was very fond of flowers.
PLEASANT PLAINS, AR
Obituary: Twanette Sinele Clark

Twanette Sinele Clark, 70, of Cabot, died Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born in Batesville, AR, on September 8, 1951, to G.H. Sinele and Mabel (Ford) Sinele. She was a graduate of Oil Trough High School and a student at Harding University in Searcy and Arkansas College (now Lyon College) in Batesville. Over the course of her life, she was an Assistant Editor at the Newport Daily Independent newspaper, a typographer at Diversitype in Little Rock, and a Copy Editor/Proofing Specialist and Publications Editor at CJRW in Little Rock.
CABOT, AR
Obituary: Wilma Jane Cassista

Wilma Jane Cassista, 61 of Harrisburg departed this life on Wednesday ~ May 31, 2022, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born on April 15, 1961, in Paragould, Arkansas the daughter of Earl Clements and Wanda (Stringer) Vogensen. She was preceded in death by her father.
PARAGOULD, AR
Obituary: Lois Charline Lowry

Lois Charline Lowry, 83, of Harrisburg departed this life Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Woodbriar Nursing Home in Harrisburg, Arkansas. She was born October 1, 1938, in Parkin, AR the daughter of Clites and Rachel (Reynolds) Earl. She married Joseph “Joe” Lowry on June 20, 1953, and they enjoyed 59,...
HARRISBURG, AR
100th birthday celebration planned for Josephine Raye Rogers

A 100th birthday celebration for Batesville’s Josephine Raye Rogers is planned for Sunday, June 12, at First United Methodist Church, 615 E. Main St. The event, hosted by her two children, Barbara and Rog, will be a casual drop-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ms. Josephine Raye Rogers...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Irma Mae Roddy

Irma Mae Roddy, 63, of Newport departed this life on Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born in Fitzhugh on November 7, 1958, to Milton Roddy and Beonie Neal Stitt. Irma was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was always the life of the party and referred to herself as “The Roddy Dog”. She enjoyed singing and dancing, especially to Tina Turner songs. She also enjoyed a good competitive game of Spades.
NEWPORT, AR
New scholarship to honor Marked Tree man

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who unexpectedly died in 2019 is now being honored with an award that will help pay for someone’s education. According to a news release from ASU-Newport, the Franky Frans Shining Light Scholarship will honor his legacy. He was from Marked Tree, and...
MARKED TREE, AR
Benefit Concert to take place

Expenses, June 3, 2022, Heath Sanders will be performing at the Charles Daniel Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are minimum donation $20 and are available at the DOOR or Bank OZK in Marshall, Clinton, and Mountain Home.
MARSHALL, AR
One person killed in head-on collision

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Searcy. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 4:25 p.m., May 31, on East Booth Road. Mark Emberson Jr., 21, was heading east when his 2002 Ford Ranger crossed the center line...
SEARCY, AR
Independence County Fair continues; pageantry results announced

The 101st annual Independence County Fair continues tonight at the fairgrounds in Batesville. Tuesday night’s pageantry events included the crowning of the new Miss Independence County, Katheryn Jones. Darcie Taylor was crowned Teen Miss Independence County. Wednesday night’s pageantry highlights included the Prize Baby Girl contest where Shiloh Greenfield...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Community Insurance completes merger with Crouch Insurance; Elam joins team

Community Insurance, a subsidiary of First Community Bank, has completed a merger with Crouch Insurance Agency and announced the addition of Nancy Elam. Elam (pictured), an individual health insurance manager, will be focused on helping clients meet their personalized insurance needs, Community Insurance said in a release announcing the merger.
BATESVILLE, AR
Sunday marked one year since Wagster murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunday, May 29, marks one year since 22-year-old Gavin Wagster was killed in Jonesboro while at a friend’s house. After 365 days of processing his death, Gavin’s mother, Regina Wagster said the pain still feels the same. “It just really hits home today,” Wagster...
JONESBORO, AR
Rogers teen on ventilator, recovering after Memorial Day car crash

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — One teenage passenger is still in the hospital Tuesday night after the vehicle he was in flipped off the road and into a ravine on Memorial Day afternoon. Seventeen-year-old Donald Krantz is in the intensive care unit in Springfield with a broken neck, a blood...
ROGERS, AR
Record opening weekend at the Paragould waterpark

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For many Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and in Paragould, over the weekend it seemed that way, as the waterpark saw a record number of people at their season opening. The waterpark has 4 pools, 2 slides, an outdoor lap pool as...
PARAGOULD, AR
NEA Baptist holds groundbreaking for new facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art medical facility took place in Jonesboro Wednesday morning. Soon, NEA Baptist will open its newest clinic, consisting of three parts: the Red Wolf Clinic, Urgent Care Plus, and Outpatient Imaging Services. The clinic, which was announced on May 19,...
JONESBORO, AR
One person dead in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old Ravenden man died in a Wednesday morning crash. According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County at 8 a.m. Officers said Wilbur “Brock” Wheeler was making a left turn when he crossed...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR

