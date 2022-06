June 1, 2022- Darsonya Switzer has been promoted to executive director of Dove, Inc. after the board of directors elected to hire her in May. Switzer previously served as the director of Dove’s Homeward Bound Program, as well as the Macon County Continuum of Care Chair. She has been with Dove, since 2004. She has lived in the Decatur/Mt. Zion area all her life. In addition to working with Dove, she previously worked with Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation, and the Decatur Housing Authority.

