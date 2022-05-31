ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

DA dismisses all domestic violence charges against Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEKvi_0fvq8CrI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PA9nN_0fvq8CrI00

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is officially clear of any wrongdoing following a May 13 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

Earlier this month, Jeudy, 23, was arrested by Arapahoe County, Colorado police on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. Such an offense is considered a misdemeanor in Colorado.

A local news outlet claimed the arrest occured following incident between the Broncos talent and the mother of his one-month old child. And that Jeudy reportedly admitted to taking a wallet and baby formula belonging to the woman after she took one of his phones.

Related: Jerry Jeudy arrested on domestic violence charges

Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy was set to appear in court on May 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mh7BF_0fvq8CrI00
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The day after his arrest, Jeudy appeared in court. While he did not make an official pleae, he was released on a personal recognizance bond. Also, Judge Chantel Contiguglia dropped the no-contact portion a mandatory protection order after the arrest. Saying “there was not probable cause to believe that there was the threat or use of any physical force against the victim.”

  • Jerry Jeudy stats (2021): 10 games played, 38 catches, 467 yards, 0 touchdowns

Jerry Jeudy was due again in court on Tuesday, however, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that the charges against the Denver Broncos pass catcher were in the process of being dismissed by the county district attorney ahead of his latest hearing.

“The DA in Arapahoe County has moved to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy in advance of his scheduled hearing today. ‘After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,’ Jeudy’s attorney Harvey Steinberg told Schefter.

The Alabama alum was drafted 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. In two seasons, he has started in a total of 19 games. His best season to date was his rookie campaign when he caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns. A high ankle sprain limited him to 10 games and five starts in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXgYt_0fvq8CrI00 Also Read:
Second-round bids for Denver Broncos ownership reportedly due in June

Jeudy has two seasons left on his contract and is set to make just under $2 million in 2022.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Judge Has Ruled On Case Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

A judge has signed off on the Arapahoe County District Attorney's motion to dismiss criminal charges against Jerry Jeudy stemming from an arrest earlier this month. On May 12, the Denver Broncos receiver was arrested and held on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. Sheriff Tyler Brown said Jeudy was involved in a non-physical dispute with a woman while their infant child was present.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
State
Colorado State
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Denver, CO
State
Alabama State
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, & More NFL Stars React To Texas Shooting

National Football League stars are calling for gun law reform following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, where a lone gunman opened fire inside Ross Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath of the shooting, NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, and Davante Adams took to social media to share their thoughts on the senseless violence.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Da#Denver Broncos#Espn
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Releasing Wide Receiver On Tuesday

On Monday morning, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested for driving under the influence. It didn't take long for the NFC South franchise to make a decision regarding his future with the organization. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released wide receiver Travis Jonsen, who was charged with a...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Broncos Starter Sends Public Threat to Chiefs for 2022

When the teams meet on Dec. 11, more than 2,600 days — seven calendar years — will have elapsed since the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. And, if Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb gets his way, not a second longer. “It’s a revenge tour all year long,"...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy