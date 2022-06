Regulators have approved Atrium Health's request to build a standalone emergency department in Concord, according to state filings. The proposed standalone ED will be a $22.3 million, 13,500-square-foot facility at Cox Mill Road and Christenbury Parkway. It will be licensed as part of Atrium Health Cabarrus. Plans call for six rooms, including one trauma room, a three-bay triage area and two exam bays, plus imaging, lab and pharmacy services. No additional details were provided.

CONCORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO