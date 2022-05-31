Star Wars Calls Out Racist Reactions to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Star Moses Ingram
The official Star Wars Twitter account came out in defense of Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram after the actress reported having received hundreds of hate messages from fans displeased with her role on the show. Seduced by the Dark Side, some fans have been reportedly targeting Ingram with racist messages, including...
