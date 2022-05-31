Officers stand in for father who died from COVID-19 complications as daughter graduates high school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The daughter of a Cobb County police officer who died from COVID-19 complications was met with quite the surprise Friday night when her father’s fellow officers stood in his place as she walked the stage to graduate from high school.

Officer Chuck Smith died in September 2021. Smith was a retired officer of the Cobb County Police Department and was a member of the Cobb County School District Police Department as well.

Smith’s daughter Kaylee graduated with honors Friday night from North Paulding High School.

“Several officers with the Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County School Police were there to stand in his place to watch Kaylee walk across the stage to receive her diploma,” Cobb County Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

More than a dozen officers stood by, joined by her mother, to witness Kaylee cross the stage and congratulate her on graduating.

“Congratulations Kaylee, we know your father is very proud of you. We are all very proud of you and can’t wait to see where you go from here,” the police department said.

