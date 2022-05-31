Police release identity of body found at Springfield apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police have identified a man whose body was found at an apartment complex in southwest Springfield Monday, May 30, 2022.
Police say the body of 22-year-old Brandon Lee Sharp was found in the pond at Golden Pond Apartments in the 3000 block of West Kingsley St. Monday.
The initial investigation indicates there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is being performed.
