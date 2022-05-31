ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Police release identity of body found at Springfield apartment complex

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ny8u_0fvq6MBc00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police have identified a man whose body was found at an apartment complex in southwest Springfield Monday, May 30, 2022.

“Because I like dogs, I’m going to let you live” woman describes carjacking experience

Police say the body of 22-year-old Brandon Lee Sharp was found in the pond at Golden Pond Apartments in the 3000 block of West Kingsley St. Monday.

The initial investigation indicates there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is being performed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Springfield Murder Case

(KTTS News) — The ex-girlfriend of the man charged with killing three people in Springfield has testified in court. Luis Perez is charged with shooting Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr in November 2018. Investigators say the shooting happened after Perez’ roommates kicked him out of a home....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KTTS

Man On Trial For Murders Of Three People In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A Greene County judge is hearing the trial of a man charged with killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Luis Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Police say he shot Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr to death after his roommates kicked him out of a home.
933kwto.com

Hunt Underway for Shooting Suspect in Springfield

Police responded to a fatal shooting in Springfield Saturday night, May 28th on S. Glenview Ave. The victim was identified as Ada Hodgkins, 42. According to a press released from Springfield Police Department, the suspect is the victims husband, Jacob Hodgkins, and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
ksgf.com

Couple Charged With Locking Teenager In Dog Kennel

(KTTS News) — A man and woman are charged with locking their son in a dog kennel. Joseph and Peggy Flores from Springfield are charged with locking the 15-year-old boy in the kennel as punishment. He told investigators that he was locked in a room with the window nailed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Police Identify Body Found In Pond

(KTTS News) — Police have identified the man whose body was found behind a Springfield apartment complex on Monday. KY3 says 22-year-old Brandon Sharp was found in a pond next to the Golden Pond Apartments near Republic and Golden. Foul play has been ruled out. An autopsy is scheduled...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers arrested two people after a shooting Monday night at the Lake of the Ozarks. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the Bagnell Dam, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. Police said two people in a vehicle fired a gun six times into the air after both The post Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
LAKE OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KRMS Radio

Fire Consumes Route 66 Historic Gas Station

One part of the historic route 66 through Laclede County suffered a major loss yesterday (Wednesday). Firefighters fought a blaze that destroyed the old Oasis Truck Port and Café after fire broke out around noon. It first opened in 1958 by then resident Ed Lentz and had been in...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Accused Springfield killer’s ex-girlfriend testifies in trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge heard testimony from the ex-girlfriend of a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Luis Perez faces life in prison for the shooting deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr in November of 2018. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home. Investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.
KOLR10 News

MSHP identifies swimmer who drowned in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

Rogers teen on ventilator, recovering after Memorial Day car crash

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — One teenage passenger is still in the hospital Tuesday night after the vehicle he was in flipped off the road and into a ravine on Memorial Day afternoon. Seventeen-year-old Donald Krantz is in the intensive care unit in Springfield with a broken neck, a blood...
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Aurora man indicted for meth conspiracy

AURORA, Mo. – An Aurora resident was indicted for his part in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol were seized by authorities during the investigation. Brian Hall, 44-years-old, is charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to […]
AURORA, MO
KTLO

Some details released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek

A few details have been released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek on Lake Norfork that shut down State Highway 201 for a time. According to information from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy was riding on a tube behind a ski boat when he was thrown from the tube. The 911 call came in at 1:40 Sunday afternoon saying they were having trouble getting the juvenile onto a pontoon to rescue him.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy