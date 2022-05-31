ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials Urge Residents To Check On Loved Ones As Temperatures Rise To Dangerous Levels In Philadelphia Region

By Alecia Reid
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday will be hot and humid all day . This has prompted the Department of Environmental Protection to issue a code orange for the Philadelphia region. It’s a warning about unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, or people with medical conditions like asthma, heart or lung diseases.

Eyewitness News was in Camden where officials are also concerned about air quality and heat. Officers have been checking in on some of the most vulnerable on the senior watch list, handing out cases of water to help keep them hydrated during this extremely hot day.

If possible, stay inside where it’s cool, drink lots of water, and use air conditioners and fans.

If you find that you’re coming down with a heat-related illness, reach out to a physician.

Health officials are also urging the public to check on loved ones as temperatures extend to dangerous levels.

“What we do is hit every single house individually to ensure they’re getting cold water, making sure they’re safe while it’s hot,” Peter McPherson of the Camden Police Department said. “We also drive around to see if they need fans or other equipment that we’ll be able to provide.”

The heat advisory in Camden County will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m.

In Philadelphia, one classroom clocked in at 88 degrees before classes started for the day. By afternoon, the district staggered early dismissal and canceled all after-school activities due to scorching temperatures and a lack of air conditioning .

Temperatures hitting the mid 90’s means finding any way to cool down.

The Roberto Clemente playground had no shortage of youngsters from near and far.

“We come all the way from the northeast and bring him down here. Because he loves this park,” Dwaan Kelly said.

You can locate a cooling center in Philadelphia, here . To find a cooling center in Camden County, click here .

