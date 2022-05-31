I’m a professional organizer – the 5 products under $20 I always have in my kitchen

THESE kitchen organization tools aren't just expert-recommended, they're also bargains – you could buy all five and spend less than $80.

Whether you're trying to declutter your drawers or make cabinets easier to navigate, there's an affordable product that can accomplish the task.

A group of professional organizers spoke to Bustle and shared the kitchen items they can't go without.

Below, you'll find five products that can revolutionize your kitchen storage, and they're all under $20.

EASY STORAGE FOR UNWIELDY BOXES

The SimpleHouseware Under Shelf Basket costs $20 for a set of two Credit: Amazon

Aluminum foil, plastic wrap, and sandwich bags present a tricky challenge for kitchen organizers.

You can't keep them in a drawer, unless you want the boxes to get stuck every time you try to pull it open.

Stacking the items on the counter or on top of the fridge is an option, but also an eyesore – it seems the long boxes are a hassle no matter where you put them.

But mother-daughter team Stetson Sundin and Margaret Sundin-McCann, co-founders of the organizing service Everything Envy, have a solution.

Their recommendation is this under-shelf basket by SimpleHouseware, which tucks neatly under a shelf or inside a cabinet.

The basket hangs from an edge, keeping your plastic wrap and aluminum foil right at hand without making your kitchen harder to navigate.

Coffee supplies, cleaning supplies, or oven mitts and potholders would also fit in the convenient cubby.

You can buy a set of two baskets on Amazon for $20.

SHELVES FOR EASY STACKING IN CABINETS

Make the most of crowded cabinets with these stacking shelves Credit: Amazon

The mother-daughter duo Everything Envy also recommended a duo of stackable shelves that could revolutionize your cabinet space.

Easier and cheaper than installing more shelves, these bamboo platforms have sturdy metal legs, so you can feel confident stacking heavy cans of food or fragile glasses on them.

Plus, the sliding shelves can be configured a number of different ways.

If you want to stack items for easy viewing, slide one shelf under the other; if having more surface area available is important to you, you can place the shelves side-by-side.

Grab a set of two shelves for $20 and choose between black or white metal legs.

LABELS FOR EVERYTHING IN THE PANTRY

These crafty, pre-printed stickers give the illusion of handwritten labels Credit: Amazon

Fake Pinterest-level craftiness with this set of water-resistant labels, and anyone who sees your pantry will think you're a DIY expert.

Jessica Haizman, a professional organizer and podcast host, loves using the labels to give her kitchen a cohesive look.

"Labels pull everything together, and keep systems working well," Haizman told Bustle.

These 157 labels have a pretty script font, and the translucent sticker will look clean on clear canisters.

Every time you open your pantry with these labels, Haizman said, you'll see "beautiful perfection."

For only $15, you can buy 157 labels that cover every food group from chocolate chips to chicken stock.

COLORFUL TURNTABLES FOR EASY ACCESS

Bring organization – and a pop of color – to your kitchen with these turntables Credit: Amazon

A turntable or lazy Susan adds instant convenience to your kitchen setup. These colorful ones add a touch of charm, too.

Christen Fackler, founder of iOrganize, said turntables are especially effective when used on higher shelves.

“Turntables will help you from losing items in the back, especially if the shelf is above your head," Fackler explained.

"They make browsing your pantry a smoother experience."

This nine-inch turntable is made by Copco, and it has a nonskid liner to give your condiments a bit of extra traction when you take them for a spin.

It's only $8, but that's not the best part: the turntable comes in 18 color combinations.

A BASKET FOR EXTRA GROCERY BAGS

Pack away extra grocery bags, while still keeping them accessible, with plastic baskets Credit: Amazon

Next time you bring home a bunch of groceries, wouldn't it be nice to have a designated receptacle for all the plastic bags?

These baskets come with an adhesive panel that sticks to the wall, keeping your extra bags out of the way, but easily accessible.

Leslie Hatch Gail, M.Ed., is the founder of Declare Order Professional Organizing, and she said containing your grocery bags in one place clears visual clutter, too.

Because the baskets come in a two-pack for $16, you could keep a backup, or gift one to a friend and they'll be a newly-minted organizing pro like you.

