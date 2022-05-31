ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth legislators want to bolster Virginia’s film industry

By Katie King, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Del. Don Scott wants to see more movies filmed in Virginia.

“I think we have so much talent here,” he said. “And we have a natural topography, between the mountains and the beaches, that we can do a lot with.”

Scott introduced a bill during the recent legislative session intended to entice filmmakers to the Commonwealth. The bill would have increased motion picture production tax credits from $6.5 million to $15 million, and authorized credits to be issued for multiyear periods.

Sen. Louise Lucas carried a companion bill in the state Senate. But the two legislators, both Portsmouth Democrats, later asked for the measures to be set aside until 2023.

“There were skeptics on both sides of the aisle; a lot of folks have concerns about doing tax credits,” Scott said. “They want to make sure we’re going to get a return on the investment.”

The delegate said he realized he needed to do more research — but he’s not giving up. He plans to learn more about the issue this summer and try again next year.

Scott believes that developing a robust film industry would be beneficial because it would create jobs, support existing businesses and attract new talent.

“Those creators come in and they create climates for businesses to thrive and they create climates where young people want to live,” he said.

With Virginia’s diverse landscapes and historical settings, Andy Edmund said plenty of filmmakers would like to work here. Edmund is the director of the Virginia Film Office, which serves as a liaison between the government and the film industry.

“We are the perfect platform for storytellers and they love coming to Virginia to film,” said Edmund. “But locations alone will not attract the work; a lot of it is driven by tax credits.”

Some recent projects in the state include “Dopesick,” an award-winning limited series for Hulu, and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” a television series for AMC. Both projects were filmed in Richmond, a well as several other locations throughout central Virginia.

But Edmund said Virginia often loses projects to other states that offer better incentives.

One of the biggest blows: Losing the 2017 film “Hidden Figures,” which was based on the true story of three African-American women mathematicians who worked at the Langley Research Center in Hampton.

“We had started helping them figure out how to film it at Langley in Hampton,” Edmund said. “But we did not have enough of a tax incentive, so they went to Georgia. That was heartbreaking to me because it was just such a fabulous script and movie.”

Edmund said he hopes the state won’t lose out on projects like that in the future.

“We are grateful for any tools that we are provided to bring this work to Virginia,” he said.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com , 757-835-1487

IN THIS ARTICLE
