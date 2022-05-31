ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID In Minnesota: 2,188 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported

By WCCO-TV Staff
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota say there have been another 2,188 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.

As of Friday, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in Minnesota since the onset of the pandemic, and 12,633 people have died.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and metro wastewater data, case growth appears to be on the decline after a recent spike from the Omicron BA.2 variant. As of last week, there were 34 infections per 100,000 people in Minnesota, down from a recent high of 38.6.

There were 419 people in Minnesota hospitals as of Friday, with 34 of those patients in the ICU. Hospitalizations took a slight dip but appear to be holding around 9.4 admissions per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, over 75% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and more than 10 million jabs have been administered.

Minnesotans Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans can now order more free at-home COVID-19 tests through the state’s online ordering program. Those who have previously ordered four at-home tests can order an additional four per household. Those who haven’t placed their orders yet can get all eight tests at once. “Minnesotans have more COVID-19 testing options than ever, and our online ordering program is one of the ways we are making it easy and convenient to access those tests,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Minnesotans should continue to test if they have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms of COVID-19.” Nearly 122,000 Minnesota households have previously...
How Prevalent Will Ticks Be This Year In Minnesota? And How Are They Counted?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A sign of summer will have you checking your skin after hike in the woods. June is the peak season for ticks. Several states out east are forecasting high populations of the insect. How prevalent will ticks be this year in Minnesota? And how are they counted? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains what to look out for and how to protect yourself. If your hobby involves a hike through nature, such a disc golf, caution is key. When asked if he’s ever found a tick on him after a playing a round, Michael Stromberg quickly said,...
redlakenationnews.com

More signs emerge of peak in Minnesota's latest COVID-19 wave

Minnesota's latest COVID-19 data show more evidence of a peak in the state's spring wave, and that vaccines helped blunt its severity even if they were less protective than earlier in the pandemic. The state on Tuesday reported another 2,188 infections, but the seven-day average of new infections peaked on...
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Officials Confirm Source Of Hepatitis A Outbreak

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Minnesota officials are warning consumers to avoid eating fresh, organic strawberries from two brands after linking hepatitis A illnesses to these strawberries. The Minnesota Department of Health, the California Department of Public Health, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are working with federal officials...
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 31

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,188 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,633. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 27. Data from the holiday weekend (Saturday-Monday), will be included in Wednesday's update.
CBS Minnesota

MDH Confirms Hepatitis A Case Linked To Fresh Strawberries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials say they’ve confirmed a case of hepatitis A in Minnesota amid a multi-state outbreak linked to organic strawberries. The person sickened was not hospitalized and has since recovered, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They took ill after eating FreshKampo strawberries bought at Mississippi Market on March 21. Seventeen total cases in three states have been linked to this outbreak so far. Twelve of those people were hospitalized, and none have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases have been recorded in Minnesota, North Dakota and California. The outbreak has been linked to fresh, organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB between March 5 and April 25. Though the berries are past their shelf life, anyone who bought and froze the berries is urged to throw them away. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever; they can appear 15 to 50 days after eating contaminated food.
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is A Public Health Crisis’: MN Hospital, Medical Groups Address Tulsa Mass Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three major health care associations in Minnesota are speaking out after the mass shooting at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Four people were killed in the shooting Wednesday at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa. The gunman is also dead, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting on at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (credit: J Pat Carter/Getty Images) In a joint statement, the Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA) and Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) called gun violence a “public health crisis”...
voiceofalexandria.com

Date approaching for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses

(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s under one week to the June 8th opening date for Minnesota’s front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says the application window will be open for 45 days beginning June 8th. After that, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.
knsiradio.com

10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations

The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they negotiate new union contracts for some 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Union nurses began picketing 11 Twin Cities hospitals on Wednesday — a day after their contracts expired — and launched a public ad campaign blaming […] The post Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CBS Minnesota

How Our Severe Storms Could Impact The Price Of Protecting Your Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — May was a rough month for many Minnesota families. A surge of severe storms left destruction and damage across the state. As communities continue to clean up, we’re looking into how these storms impact the price of protecting our homes. Less than 25 years ago, fire losses were the largest cost for insurers in Minnesota. But now? It’s storms. Mark Kulda with the Insurance Federation of Minnesota says data shows the average Minnesota homeowners insurance premium in 1998 was $368, and in 2016 it was $1,400 — which was above the national average of $1,249. Kulda says hail is the...
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
CBS Minnesota

Iowa Father, Minnesota Son Sentenced In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have been sentenced for their role in the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court records, 26-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota was sentenced to four months incarceration, with one year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100 in restitution and additional fees. Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson’s father, Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar, Iowa was sentenced to 30 days incarceration and a year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100. In the plea agreement signed by both men last December, they...
KEYC

Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday.
ccxmedia.org

COVID-19 Testing Sites See Steady Demand

State Community Testing Sites Report Increase in COVID-19 Testing in April. There have been nearly 321,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County since the start of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. While cases are leveling off after a recent increase the last few months, testing sites...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Could Risk Federal Infrastructure Dollars If Legislature Doesn’t Act, MnDOT Says

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota could risk losing out on millions in federal funding provided by the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law Congress passed last year if the state legislature doesn’t act soon on the transportation budget, the Minnesota Department of Transportation warns. The federal infrastructure law, which includes $550 million in new spending, is estimated to bring $7.3 billion in total to Minnesota for roads, bridges, transit and more, according to Minnesota Management and Budget. Of those billions, most of it — 84% –needs some sort of state match, which is on a sliding scale. But the legislature adjourned without action...
KARE 11

Nurses from 11 Minnesota hospitals take to the picket line Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, nurses from 11 hospitals in the Twin Cities are hitting the picket line, fighting for better contracts and patient care. Nurses from Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children's Hospitals, and HealthPartners say they're being overworked, their hospitals are unstaffed and their patients are being overcharged, according to a statement from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
