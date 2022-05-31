COVID In Minnesota: 2,188 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota say there have been another 2,188 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.

As of Friday, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in Minnesota since the onset of the pandemic, and 12,633 people have died.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and metro wastewater data, case growth appears to be on the decline after a recent spike from the Omicron BA.2 variant. As of last week, there were 34 infections per 100,000 people in Minnesota, down from a recent high of 38.6.

There were 419 people in Minnesota hospitals as of Friday, with 34 of those patients in the ICU. Hospitalizations took a slight dip but appear to be holding around 9.4 admissions per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, over 75% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and more than 10 million jabs have been administered.