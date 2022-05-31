ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re Very Tired Of This’: Student Walkout In Minneapolis Protests Against Gun Violence

By Kate Raddatz
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students marched through downtown Minneapolis Tuesday to protest gun violence and call for change.

“We’re very tired of this,” Minnesota Teen Activists co-founder Nyagach Kueth said.

One week after 21 people, including 19 students, were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, students more than 1,300 miles away marched in their honor. They hope to offer more than prayers.

“My safety is definitely in question and I think a lot of people are feeling that as well,” Kueth said. “Can you be safe.”

The nonprofit organization Minnesota Teen Activists organized a student walkout for students from across Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds, primarily students from Minneapolis Public Schools, gathered in Gold Medal Park for the march, calling for gun reform and better mental health support.

“I am basically the Sandy Hook generation,” PiM Arts High School sophomore Noa Bestler said. “I was in kindergarten when it happened so my entire life has revolved around that.”

The students marched to the front of U.S. Bank Stadium with five key demands:

1. A statewide advisory committee for student safety
2. standardized active shooter drills
3. Accountability from public officials
4. A mental health assessment for every student
5. Ban AR-15 rifles

“Youth lives matter,” the crowd shouted.

Last week, a nationwide walkout was organized for students across the country.

In Uvalde, the community is beginning to have funerals for some of the 19 children slain in the school shooting. The funerals for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza and 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez are scheduled for Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday that it would review the law enforcement response. Police have come under heavy criticism for taking well over an hour to kill the gunman inside the adjoining classrooms where he unleashed carnage.

Freedom Jaeger
2d ago

The teachers should be fired! The students should be failed in the classes they missed ! Do they know what the Second Amendment is in the Constitution?

#Minnesota Minneapolis#Gun Violence#Minneapolis Police#Minneapolis Protests#Violent Crime#Wcco#Minnesota Teen Activists#U S Bank Stadium
CBS Minnesota

Shooting Outside Minneapolis Fast-Food Restaurant Leaves Man Seriously Hurt, Vehicles Bullet-Ridden

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot outside a fast-food restaurant Thursday night. Officers were called to the 400 block of West Broadway Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of gunfire in the area. They arrived to find several bullet casings on the ground, and saw multiple vehicles that had sustained bullet holes. (credit: CBS) They later found out that a man had been taken to North Memorial Health hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He told investigators that he heard the gunfire, then “felt pain” before he asked someone to take him to the hospital. Police have no details at this point about a possible suspect. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MinnPost

Lawsuits against Derek Chauvin allege misconduct and excessive force in 2017

Dana Thiede at KARE-11 is reporting a pair of lawsuits have been filed against former MPD police officer Derek Chauvin, a number of his fellow officers and the city of Minneapolis involving alleged incidents of misconduct and excessive force dating back to 2017. The lawsuits were filed Tuesday on behalf of John Pope and Zoya Code in connection with a pair of incidents that took place three years before the death of George Floyd under Chauvin’s knee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

