ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Throws Shade At Browns’ Amari Cooper

By Kenneth Teape
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analysis Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Cowboys are going to look a little different at the wide receiver position in 2022 than they did in 2021. Gone are Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns as a cap casualty and Wilson signed as a free agent with the Miami...

www.nflanalysis.net

Comments / 17

lie detector
1d ago

Jerry the cowboys need an up grade for as a franchise owner you’ve been a disappointment since jimmy Johnson left you hide and dry you should not be seen or heard from in order for the cowboys to have a chance …….

Reply
6
Patrick Sheets
2d ago

yes true cowboy fans seen how you treated Cooper,don't get me wrong lamb is a very good WR and he'll keep getting better ( we hope) but Cooper is a better route runner and his breakaway speed is very impressive but lack of targets last year by dak is the only reason his numbers were down and daks true go to guy was the TE we all know that,but good luck lamb you can do it...

Reply(2)
7
LaShondra Watts
1d ago

don't do that! you messed up when you let him go! thr best team you've had in YEARS and you let them all.go.... smh

Reply
3
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Cleveland Browns#The Miami Dolphins#The Star Telegram#Gallup#Acl
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Andy Reid Says He Had To Slow Chiefs Rookie Down

Andy Reid couldn't be happier with the motor he's seeing out of first-round Chiefs first-round defensive end George Karlaftis. At Purdue, Karlaftis built a reputation on going all-out on every play. And through just a few of Kansas City's offseason practices, that's been confirmed. “He goes 100 miles an hour,”...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Erica Donald, Aaron Donald’s Wife with Deeper Rams Connections

Aaron Donald has floated the idea of retiring from the NFL after signing with Kanye West’s sports agency. He stated that the decision is taken with consideration to his family, which has also turned the spotlight on them. Now, Los Angeles Rams fans want to know more about Aaron Donald’s wife, Erica Donald, as they keep details about their family under wraps. Erica is well-versed with the NFL life and is more than just a WAG in the Rams community. We reveal more about her prolific background in this Erica Donald wiki.
NFL
rolling out

NFL star Jeff Gladney and girlfriend die in accident (video)

NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend died when they were involved in a horrific car crash in Dallas. On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriffs Department stated that Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, and his girlfriend Mercedes Palacios, were killed when their Mercedes-Benz SUV clipped another vehicle and flipped over on the freeway. The two were trapped in the vehicle when it burst into flames.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

23rd woman files lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns elected to move on from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and traded for controversial star signal-caller Deshaun Watson in March after it was learned that Watson would not face criminal charges over 22 lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson. Two of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.

 https://NFLAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy