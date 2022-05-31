ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SUNNY’S MORNING BRAINTEASER 05/31/22

By Ty Hunter
 3 days ago

My 1053 WJLT

Who Makes The Best Donuts in The Evansville, Indiana Area? Vote Now

For some of us, we could celebrate National Donut Day every day. The very first job I ever applied for was at Burr's Donuts in Princeton. I can still remember the smell, and oh that chocolate icing. It's probably a good thing that I didn't get the job, I would've gotten fired trying to find out that secret recipe. Actually, I'm still looking for that unique chocolate icing, if anybody happens to know it!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Big Top bringing in big changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Big changes are coming to Evansville’s Big Top Drive-In! Joe Hardesty recently took over the classic food stop on West Maryland Street. He says he wants to make several renovations to the restaurant, of which includes the restoration of the Big Top’s Big Clown. Hardesty took to social media, looking for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Uncle Dave is Going Home for good

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A familiar voice in Tri-State radio is about to sign off for the last time.The many listeners to WRAY in Princeton have come to know Uncle Dave is calling it a career. Uncle Dave has hosted the Going Home Show the last 28 years and he has been in radio for […]
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Barn owls make for rare find in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News goes hunting for a rare find in Gibson County. Our guide for this adventure is Mike Wathen, a Southern Indiana Wildlife expert.  He takes us out on his four wheeler to a remote bridge. Wathen tells us about 3 months ago, he first noticed a family of barn […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Covid positive mom misses son’s graduation; receives surprise during ceremony

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A high school graduate thought of a creative way to surprise his mom, who tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t make his graduation ceremony. Gibson County mom, Hollie Ambrose recently tested positive for Covid-19, which meant she wouldn’t be able to watch her son graduate from the stands of Gibson Southern High.
bloomingtonian.com

Unhoused evicted from large westside camp Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a large homeless camp behind the old west side K-Mart building Thursday morning to evict unhoused residents squatting on the land. Deputies easily outnumbered the residents still there, who scrambled to move their possessions from the camp before a noon deadline.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville woman found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – UPDATE: According to EPD PIO Anna Gray, she has been found safe. A missing Evansville woman is believed to be in possible danger. Zoe Watts, 18, has gone missing. She was last heard from on May 18, and her last whereabouts were in Evansville. She has been described as 5’7″ and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Newburgh, IN Announces Date and Details for Heavy Trash Pick-Up This Summer

This seems to be a really popular time of the year for folks to do some serious cleaning, and along with that usually comes some serious trash. If you're like me, you've amassed quite the collection of 'stuff' over the last several months, and it's just taking up space in your garage, basement, closets, or random corners of your house. Now is the time to figure out what can stay and what needs to go. If you live in Newburgh, you might want to start making those decisions sooner rather than later.
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Mine collapse in Providence raises insurance concerns

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a mine collapse in Providence was reported on Wednesday, 14 News sat down with an Insurance agent to discuss how mine-related home damage can be covered. James Roll with Vaughn Insurance in Henderson said if you live near that mine, it’s time to check out...
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

Storm damage causes death of one Henderson woman

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Damage from a storm that caused down power lines led to the death of one woman in Henderson, KY. The downed power lines were reported on the 8200 block of Larue Road in Henderson just after 1a.m. Thursday morning. The road was soon blocked by the The Zion Volunteer Fire Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Prohibition artifacts found under Evansville bookstore

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bookstores can be a great way to learn new things, but the owners of one local bookstore actually made a discovery – below their books. The owners of Your Brother’s Bookstore say prior to opening for business, they found a room under their store that may hold ties to local history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
internewscast.com

Why Was Jordan Mattingly Evansville Arrested? Don Mattingly Son Found Highly Under Drunk In SUV – Explored Details￼

Why Was Jordan Mattingly Evansville Arrested? Jordan Mattingly is an Evansville man arrested for drunk driving. He was being held without bail on Monday. One of Don Mattingly’s sons makes headlines after being pulled over for drunk driving. He even refused to undergo a blood chemistry test when police took him to the hospital for a check-up.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

The Vigo County School Corporation responds after social media post shows trashed books at Meadows Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 tracked down answers after hearing from many of you about books found in a dumpster at the newly-closed Meadows Elementary in Terre Haute. We received links to a Facebook post with photos showing books piled up inside a dumpster. The person who created the post, Angie Tanner, says she found the books in a dumpster on Wednesday morning.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

