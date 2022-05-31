Use Your Head: Wear a Helmet

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond, accused of assaulting another man with a handgun. On March 24, Kearney police responded to a medical call for a man with injuries from an assault at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. The 911 communications center told responding officers the suspect fled the scene, but was armed with a handgun and had hit the victim in the head with the weapon.

