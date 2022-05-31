ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Use Your Head: Wear a Helmet

By KHGI Good Life
NebraskaTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, June 1st from 2:30p.m.-3:30p.m. New helmets for toddlers...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Summer sun safety

KEARNEY, Neb. — As more of us head outside during these warmer months, health experts warn that the sun may not be your friend. Rosa Piñon with the Two Rivers Public Health Department talks about what you should keep in mind when it comes to those rays.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hundreds to march down Burlington Avenue in support of LGBTQ+ rights

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - On June 11 from 2-6 pm, hundreds of people will walk under a giant rainbow arch to gather in Highland Park, behind the Hastings Museum, for Hastings PRIDE 2022, a festival and march celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Nebraska. Now in its third formal year, Hastings PRIDE is growing at a breakneck pace, with the number of attendees and exhibitors increasing year over year. Organizers are expecting at least 500 guests this year.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island home riddled with bullets during shooting incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police in Grand Island are searching for a gunman after a home was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday, in the 100 block of West 14th Street. According to Grand Island Police, an on duty officer was about five blocks from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Kearney, NE
Society
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Kearney, NE
Cars
KSNB Local4

Hastings man arrested for burglary, strangulation

Grand island is looking for a way forward with public transportation, and they called on the public’s help. NAD was fully constructed by 1942, but became fully out-of-commission for its original purpose by 1966. From there on, many companies came through the site, running their businesses out of these buildings.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Dutchman pedals through Kearney area raising awareness for peripheral neuroscopy

KEARNEY — Gregory Maassen was at the pinnacle of his career a few years ago. Working for the World Bank, the Dutchman’s job was to ensure the success of investments of the U.S. Agency for International Development was made to jump start the economies in places that included Armenia, southern Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Macedonia, Jordan and Mongolia.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Heritage Day set for June 4th in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — A day of free fun is coming up in Kearney. Kiane Davidson with Kearney Park and Recreation has more on Heritage Day. Families are invited to Kearney's Yanney Park on Saturday, June 4, for a day full of free events and concerts.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Businesses making use out of former NAD property

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The World War II Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings was initially built for producing munition for the United States Navy. The site has since been repurposed as a location for companies to run their businesses. The nearly 49,000 acre lot with 2,000 buildings was constructed as...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
NebraskaTV

GI Police investigating report of gunshots

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a home was struck by gunshots early Thursday morning. GIPD says that just after midnight, officers received multiple calls of gunshots and officers heard six to eight of them coming from the west while near the 500 block of East 19th Street.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
NebraskaTV

NPSP, Irish boys take home NSAA Cups

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The Irish didn't need any luck to come away with the NSAA Class D All-School Cup, as North Platte St. Pats took down reigning champion Archbishop Bergan to claim the crown. The Cup is the first in school history. The Irish finished with 345 points,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Argument leads to felony assault charge for Kearney man

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond, accused of assaulting another man with a handgun. On March 24, Kearney police responded to a medical call for a man with injuries from an assault at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. The 911 communications center told responding officers the suspect fled the scene, but was armed with a handgun and had hit the victim in the head with the weapon.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte police find body in a vehicle during welfare check

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday afternoon, North Platte police were contacted by a man concerned about a vehicle he had seen sitting in the same spot for some time. The concerned citizen told News 2 that he noticed an odor coming from the vehicle while near it on Saturday afternoon.
KSNB Local4

KSNB Local 4 Weathercast 6 pm

The Stuhr Museum historical interpreters host their annual Memorial Day programs. Some may see severe storms today and a cooling trend is coming to the area. Severe weather threat this evening, better chances north of the Tri-cities.
ENVIRONMENT
NebraskaTV

Some farmers replant after late spring cold snap damages crops

HARVARD, Neb. / FAIRFIELD, Neb. — Nebraska's ever-changing weather takes a toll on farmers. Some are replanting after a late season cold snap. It was just over freezing in the tri-cities and colder in other areas in late May. ”A lot of us thought it didn't get that cold...
FAIRFIELD, NE
NebraskaTV

Campbell man charged after drugs, handgun found following Furnas Co. pursuit

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Campbell man faces multiple charges after drugs and a loaded handgun were found in his vehicle following a pursuit in Furnas County last week. Jeremy Kinney, 48, is charged in Furnas County Court with possession of more than 140 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, willful reckless driving (second offense), possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and driving under suspension.
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

A new chapter, new location for Kearney's The Solid Rock

KEARNEY — Linda Muhlbach can’t help smiling. Her Christian bookstore, The Solid Rock, is thriving in its new location at 1010 Third Ave. It opened there Feb. 7. “Our customers are enjoying the new space. Not too long ago, two gentlemen were traveling and they pulled off I-80 to find a restaurant,” Muhlbach said. “They found us and came in. They’d never been in a store where you could buy a Bible. Each man purchased one.”
KEARNEY, NE
kmaland.com

North Platte man killed in 2 vehicle crash near Shelby

(Shelby) -- A North Platte man was killed and another was injured in a two vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper driven by 66-year-old Andrea J Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska and a 2015 Ford F350 pulling a camper driven by 31-year-old Benjamin J Miller of Lennox, South Dakota were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 just west of Shelby around 10:54 a.m. Authorities say Barge's vehicle lost control and struck Miller's vehicle -- which traveled into the south ditch where it came to rest. Meanwhile, Barge's vehicle spun and came to rest on its driver's side partially in the right lane and south shoulder facing southwest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy