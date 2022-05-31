ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dave Navarro Has Been 'Sick Since December' With Long COVID

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro is still dealing with lingering effects of COVID after being infected by the virus last December.

Navarro reveled in a since-deleted Instagram post that he's been suffering from fatigue and other symptoms for over six months and counting.

"So yeah, I'm one of the ones who came down with the 'long haul COVID,'" he wrote. "Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in ... nobody knows how long."

Scientists have yet to identify what causes long COVID; it's estimated that around 13 percent of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to suffer from symptoms a month or more after their infection.

Navarro explained that he was sharing his experience in hopes of reaching others who are still managing fallout from their initial illness.

"If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative [test] results, I'm just saying you aren't alone," the guitarist added. "The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That's how I'm trying to get through this. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I'll be ok, just don't know when."

Navarro's comments captioned a nude photo of himself.

Regarding the dichotomy of the image and his message, he explained that "Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can't track."

As dark as lingering illness can be, he concluded that "All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!"

Jane's Addiction will hit the stage again at Lollapalooza on July 31. In the fall, the band is scheduled to tour alongside Smashing Pumpkins .

OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Mama June's daughter Shannon gives birth to two adorable mini Pumpkins

Mama June’s daughter, Shannon ‘Pumpkin’ Efird has just welcomed a set of twins into the world with her husband Josh. They have had one boy and one girl via C-section. This now makes her a mother of four as their adorable family continues to grow. Reality Titbit has all the details on mom and her two new babies, check it out.
CELEBRITIES
