Dave Navarro Has Been 'Sick Since December' With Long COVID

Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro is still dealing with lingering effects of COVID after being infected by the virus last December.

Navarro reveled in a since-deleted Instagram post that he's been suffering from fatigue and other symptoms for over six months and counting.

"So yeah, I'm one of the ones who came down with the 'long haul COVID,'" he wrote. "Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in ... nobody knows how long."

Scientists have yet to identify what causes long COVID; it's estimated that around 13 percent of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to suffer from symptoms a month or more after their infection.

Navarro explained that he was sharing his experience in hopes of reaching others who are still managing fallout from their initial illness.

"If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative [test] results, I'm just saying you aren't alone," the guitarist added. "The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That's how I'm trying to get through this. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I'll be ok, just don't know when."

Regarding the dichotomy of the image and his message, he explained that "Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can't track."

As dark as lingering illness can be, he concluded that "All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!"

Jane's Addiction will hit the stage again at Lollapalooza on July 31. In the fall, the band is scheduled to tour alongside Smashing Pumpkins .