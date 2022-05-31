ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Colorado donut shop lands in top 10 in US, says Yelp

DENVER — Sweet Coloradough of Glenwood Springs is the seventh-best donut shop in the United States, according to Yelp's 2022 list of the Top 100 US Donut Shops. Lone Tree's Mr. Donuts (ranked at 21) and Donut Haus of Estes Park (at 96) also landed on the 2022...

