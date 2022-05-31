ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Severe storms likely Tuesday night near St. Louis

By Joey Schneider, Chris Higgins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – The end of May means another round of severe weather for the St. Louis region. Severe thunderstorms, heavy wind, and scattered hail are all possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

An active pattern is expected for St. Louis, in addition to counties several surrounding Missouri and Illinois counties, from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Projections call for winds between 40-60 miles per hour in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Hail to a quarter-size could fall as storms pass between midnight and 4 p.m.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Hourly Storms Chances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eItyS_0fvq4AfK00

A new storm system forming late Tuesday afternoon in north-central Missouri is expected to make way to the St. Louis region by the evening. Based on radar projections, the most likely scenario is that storms will peak in intensity over central into northeast Missouri just before midnight, then settle southeast across the St. Louis metropolitan area after midnight.

Storm Risks Tuesday Into Wednesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUWYz_0fvq4AfK00

Tuesday’s storm threats kick off what could be an active weather week in the St. Louis region. Wednesday will lead to some isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon, mainly for counties south of St. Louis. Despite the occasional showers, there will be a lot of dry time Wednesday, and the severe potential looks low.

‘It’s like they forgot us’: Homeowner demands speed bump after major crash in north St. Louis

Showers linger into Thursday morning before a brief stretch of dry and warm days expected from Thursday to Saturday. Scattered showers could return to the St. Louis region by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Crash cleared, EB 64 at McKnight now open

UPDATE: The crash cleared at about 8 a.m. ST. LOUIS – Eastbound 64 at McKnight is closed Thursday morning due to a three-car crash. One car was overturned. It happened at about 7 a.m. FOX 2 traffic reporter Amelia Mugavero will continue tracking this incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it’s extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
FOX 2

Fire burns four-family house in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A four-family house was on fire early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Alaska Avenue near Itaska Street. The fire appeared to have started in one unit on the second floor. Everyone got out safely. Water crews were also called to that location because […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

WWT Raceway owner cleans up interstate graffiti in East St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway. Track owner Curtis Francois noticed graffiti along the interstate in East St. Louis along the route to the track. It wasn’t a pretty picture for visiting race fans so he worked with community groups and IDOT to clean it up. The workers […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Crash in Montgomery County kills St. Louis man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – A 24-year-old man died in a crash in Montgomery County, Illinois. Illinois State Police said the victim was driving a 2003 white Ford Mustang eastbound on Illinois Route 185 just west of Mulberry Grove Road at approximately 2:21 a.m. when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a 2015 Mack […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#S Storm#Thursd
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire damages south St. Louis home Monday

ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a house Monday in south St. Louis. That fire started around 12 p.m. on Oregon Avenue at Wyoming Street. The original fire alarm reported a person was trapped, but everyone escaped the home safely. The fire was mostly in the back of the two-story building. Investigators are still looking for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 2

St. Louis Mayor Jones tests positive for COVID

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night. She was notified that she was exposed to COVID after she attended public events on Wednesday. One of which included a celebration for the new nonstop service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany. After being notified, Jones canceled […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Medical marijuana cards offered at Union Station expo

ST. LOUIS – Union Station will hold a Consumer Cannabis Exposition Friday and Saturday. There will be an opportunity for people to receive Missouri and Illinois marijuana medical patient card certification, celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, glass blowing artisans, and consumer cannabis products on display by Midwest 50 cannabis companies. Click here to get a free […]
UNION, MO
FOX2Now

Fairground Park’s Safe Summer Launch starts Friday

ST. LOUIS – Kids and their families can join the Safe Summer Launch and Camp Sun Splash at Fairground Park in north St. Louis. Torchbearers 2 and the Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will lead the launch on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Families can also sign up for the camp which offers meals, swimming, and field trips at no cost to residents. A long list of organizations will help families with a safe place for their kids to spend the summer, amid worries of accidental injuries and gun violence spiking every summer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

NYT says Missouri wine country is a fun, cheap vacation

ST. LOUIS – The New York Times put Missouri wine country on its list of budget-conscious vacation options. The publication wrote, “the region along the Missouri River, about an hour’s drive west of St. Louis, was called “Rhineland” by German immigrants in the 19th century when they arrived and began planting grapes.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Motorcyclist dies in north St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jerome Stone, 55, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Missouri Highway 367 and Jennings Station Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy