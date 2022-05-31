Severe storms likely Tuesday night near St. Louis

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – The end of May means another round of severe weather for the St. Louis region. Severe thunderstorms, heavy wind, and scattered hail are all possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

An active pattern is expected for St. Louis, in addition to counties several surrounding Missouri and Illinois counties, from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Projections call for winds between 40-60 miles per hour in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Hail to a quarter-size could fall as storms pass between midnight and 4 p.m.

Hourly Storms Chances

A new storm system forming late Tuesday afternoon in north-central Missouri is expected to make way to the St. Louis region by the evening. Based on radar projections, the most likely scenario is that storms will peak in intensity over central into northeast Missouri just before midnight, then settle southeast across the St. Louis metropolitan area after midnight.

Storm Risks Tuesday Into Wednesday

Tuesday’s storm threats kick off what could be an active weather week in the St. Louis region. Wednesday will lead to some isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon, mainly for counties south of St. Louis. Despite the occasional showers, there will be a lot of dry time Wednesday, and the severe potential looks low.

Showers linger into Thursday morning before a brief stretch of dry and warm days expected from Thursday to Saturday. Scattered showers could return to the St. Louis region by Sunday.

