Hershey, PA

Hershey Smokestacks going rainbow for Pride Month

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Smokestacks will be lit up in rainbow lights this June for Pride Month. The Hershey Company employees will turn on the lights on Wednesday night, and the lights will continue to be turned on every night in June, according to a release from The Hershey Company.

At the event when the lights are lit, speakers will talk about the importance of Pride Month for The Hershey Company, its employees, and the community.

Last year, Hershey illuminated the smokestacks and flew a rainbow flag over its headquarters for the first time, according to the release.

Elsewhere in the Midstate, Lancaster Pride has announced several events to celebrate Pride Month throughout June, including the 2022 Pride Festival which will take place on Saturday, June 18. The festival at Clipper Magazine Stadium will include at least 150 vendors, several performances, and more.

Comments / 25

Trumpster
2d ago

I am so sick of these people shoving their alphabet life style on the rest of society. I don’t care who you sleep with!! I don’t care who you marry!! I don’t care who or what you identify with or as. Stop expecting myself and the rest of the world to live in your fantasy. There are only 2 sexes!!! But in the end that is between you and God. Stop expecting everyone to care about you. I’m heterosexual no one cares but me. I don’t care about you. You should live your life, and stop expecting Everyone else to worship what you do.

Reply(6)
9
Steven Logan
2d ago

boycott Hershey! they got rich selling you on family. don't spend your money on Hershey.

Reply(5)
11
Mark Adams
1d ago

Another fruit in the mix. Just shut up and make chocolate.

Reply
8
