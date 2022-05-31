ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limited-Time Disneyland Resort Ticket Offer Available to California Residents this Summer

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisneyland Resort has a new limited-time special ticket offer available to California residents. California residents can now get 3-day, 1-park tickets starting at $249...

wdwnt.com

momswhothink.com

California Residents: Disney Has Just Announced A Special Offer For You

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
CALIFORNIA STATE
tripsavvy.com

The 10 Best Hikes in Northern California

Stretching from the Oregon border past the coastlines of Sonoma County and the redwood groves near San Francisco to the forests of Tahoe and the mountains of Yosemite, Northern California holds a special place in the hearts of all hikers who’ve experienced this special portion of the country. Read on to discover 10 of the best hikes in Northern California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Banh Mi Saigon 168

There are three locations of Banh Mi Saigon 168 across LA and Orange County. But when you step inside the location in Rosmead, the first thing you’ll smell is freshly-baked bread. Here you can go with a crusty baguette or a round bun for your bánh mì. And since both options have a crispy outer shell that crackles down into a soft and fluffy center with each bite, you can’t go wrong. The menu here has the usual options like fried egg, pork roll, and sardine banh mis, but our favorite is the saigon special. It’s stacked high with plump cold cuts, pickled veggies, and enough garlicky pate to ensure that each bite is moist and creamy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Wildlife officials on alert after virus that kills endangered brush rabbit arrives in California

A virus that kills rabbits has reached California, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2, was found in a deceased riparian brush rabbit at the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge on May 20. The riparian brush rabbit is endangered and closely monitored by wildlife agencies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

You may commute over one of these structurally deficient bridges in California

A recent inventory by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association took a look at structurally deficient bridges in California. Bad news is … there are a lot. The ARTBA, a trade group that represents road construction workers, said in its 2022 report that 5.8% of California’s bridges can be categorized as “structurally deficient.” That’s 1,493 bridges according to the group.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

Lawns, swimming pools, car washes: Know new water rules

Water restrictions are set to take effect on June 1 for people who live in many parts of Southern California. As the drought goes on, the Metropolitan Water District hopes that some of these changes will reduce water consumption by 20-30%, and maybe prevent a total ban on outdoor watering later in the summer.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Everytable offering free senior meal deliveries through June

LOS ANGELES — Everytable has teamed up with the Los Angeles Department of Aging to provide free meal delivery services to any senior citizen over the age of 64 as part of a program that will run through the month of June. Clare Fox, vice president of strategic partnerships...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: Baby bald eagle leaves her Big Bear nest for the first time

They grow up so fast! Spirit, the young eaglet in Big Bear, has left the nest for the first time, taking her first flight early Tuesday morning. "She started out like every other morning, stretching and flapping her wings, and this time... she just let go and flew in perfect form," reads a post by The post Watch: Baby bald eagle leaves her Big Bear nest for the first time appeared first on KESQ.
kgoradio.com

Waves Kill Hiker On California Trail

A hike along California’s Lost Coast Trail turned deadly for one person who was swept into the ocean by giant waves that swamped the seaside pathway, authorities say. The incident occurred earlier this week in Humboldt County, where a group of hikers were walking along a portion of the trail that’s down for sleeper waves, according to Shelter Cover Fire Department Chief Nick Pape. One hiker was swept into the ocean by a huge wave, prompting another to attempt a rescue, Pape says. Both were carried out deeper into the ocean, according to the chief.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man accused of groping two women on flight to Boston

BOSTON, Mass. — A California man was arrested on Wednesday for the “unwanted sexual contact” of two women on an overnight flight from Los Angeles to Boston. 42-year-old Jairaj Singh Dhillon of Modesto, California, was arrested at Logan Airport and charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.
BOSTON, MA
PLANetizen

Southern California Freeway Expansion Plans Scrapped

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
LONG BEACH, CA

