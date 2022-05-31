Limited-Time Disneyland Resort Ticket Offer Available to California Residents this Summer

There are three locations of Banh Mi Saigon 168 across LA and Orange County. But when you step inside the location in Rosmead, the first thing you’ll smell is freshly-baked bread. Here you can go with a crusty baguette or a round bun for your bánh mì. And since both options have a crispy outer shell that crackles down into a soft and fluffy center with each bite, you can’t go wrong. The menu here has the usual options like fried egg, pork roll, and sardine banh mis, but our favorite is the saigon special. It’s stacked high with plump cold cuts, pickled veggies, and enough garlicky pate to ensure that each bite is moist and creamy.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO