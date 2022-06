Two poachers in Missouri are currently facing criminal charges for an incident that occurred on private property last month. In addition to trespassing and harvesting a turkey without the landowner’s permission, one of the men allegedly fired his gun at the landowner, according to a recent news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The MDC adds that a trusty K9 named Waylon played a major role in the investigation and helped apprehend one of the suspects.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO